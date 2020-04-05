Thebes answers Iker Casillas: "New dates have been set that will allow us to finish the season"

Javier Thebes, president of LaLiga, has used his official Twitter account to reply to the proposal that Iker Casillas had posted as an opinion on the same social network.

New dates have already been indicated that will allow us to finish the season. Delaying the end and starting with a calendar year, means losing a season, what would happen to the TV contracts, of the players, signed for several seasons, which represent billions of €? https://t.co/FhsRN5QmWs – Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 5, 2020

The candidate for the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation had dropped that perhaps the best thing to do was prepare to return to the competition in calendar year, taking into account that the 2022 World Cup is between November and December and it would be easier to coordinate dates by then.

In addition, the Mostoleño warned that all this taking into account that everything was fine in 3/4 months, a more negative opinion than the one that LaLiga has today, you only have to read the response of Thebes.

"New dates have already been indicated that will allow us to finish the season. Delaying the end and starting with a calendar year means losing a season, What would happen to the TV contracts, of the players, signed for several seasons, which represent billions of €?"Javier Tebas commented.