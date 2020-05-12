Share it:

The Gang’s all here to reunite again for the amazing and exciting old episode of the Disney Channel series “Lizzie McGuire”. Hilary Duff joins the group for a table read to easier money for COVID-19 relief, on Monday 11 May.

The 32-year-old American actress did write via her Instagram handle, “Some fun for you this Monday, Hope you guys have fun watching this.” The younger star did reveal that when the cast members read the lines ‘Between a Rock and a Bra Place’. All of them burst out laughing hard till their stomach pains.

Hilary Duff confirms that this was the first time they were all together in almost 18 years. The episode that they were reading was also around 19 years old. The video chat was really exciting when the actors Lalain, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jack Thomas altogether sing the theme song.

‘Do Excuse Our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft’, wrote Duff. She warns fans and viewers about the singing portion of the clip as it was funny and not in rhythm. It was totally exciting to watch all the entire group together sharing their laughs and gigs.

After the Texas native did introduce all of her co-stars, they did begin to read the episode lines. There were several Disney clips included from old episodes to entertain the viewers and to live the old memories back again. Some clips include Duff’s animated alter ego that was an interesting watch.

The group laughs at the awkwardness that Duff was going through as she wears a bra for the first time. Duff mentions that she didn’t know back then that the show was so touching to many people on different levels. When she grew a little older then she did appreciate the show’s span of reliability with young girls. Fans are expecting to watch their favorite Disney star Hilary Duff to be back on screen soon.

Throwback Table Read For Raising Money: Hilary Duff Joins "Lizzie McGuire" For COVID-19 Relief Fund!!

