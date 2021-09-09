The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Journey Through The Every Season

After three years of eager waiting, Animation round of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 is announced, and it will be released on Netflix. In 2016, Season 3 of The Seven Deadly Sins is a premiere. And it has been almost three years now we will see Anime Series On Netflix.

Its been three years so that fans have completed the seasons one by one. Now, they can enjoy the new series The Seven Deadly Series. Before the announcement, many things are happening, and everything says as per their perspective about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins Anime Series is based on the Manga Novels. The same name of the book they adopt to make a series. The Seven Deadly Sins Book written by Nakaba Suzuki. The story plot has been fictional, and it is the take around the British Isles.

So, The Story has been around the Kingdoms of Lions. So, they have to protect lands and citizens by ‘Holy Knights’ characters. Holy Knights are the greatest and strongest heroes of that Land, and the Kingdom has to take help from them and protect the Land.

Now, Season 4 will be started after ten years. Previous years are covered in past years. So, Holy Knights are setting the stage in the framed a coup against the crown.

The Land Princess is Elizabeth and to restore the peace she seeks out from The Seven Deadly Sins. So the Same Knights are run out from last past ten years. Elizabeth wants that Knights brings prosperity and peace back again. They want to make the Kingdom of Lions what used to be.

Season 3 Journey

The Seven Deadly Sins have defeated the Hendrickson, And then he wants to bounce back on Kingdoms of Lions. For that, he set the Mission. Hendrickson has been try to trapped up against the members and sprayed the demon against the clan. Which is known as ‘The Ten Commandments’

So ‘The Ten Commandments’ are sent to the Brittania to create more chaos and panic at Kingdoms of Lions and Camelot.

Then Season Concluded with the Meliodes coming back to the land and killing The Ten Commandments Commander Fraudrin. And then Meliodes now have immortality as the son of the Demon King.

Is Season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins is Final Season?

The Fourth Following Season of The Seven Deadly Sins is cover the Remaining Story of the Book. Manga Series will continue towards the ‘Ending.’

But this is not sure that Season 3 of The Seven Deadly Sins will be last or not. Becuase As per Manga Stories, around 110 chapters are remaining. So, They considered the complete story and broke into the episodes. They have to compacts the episodes to complete those remaining chapters.

After the announcement of the Season 4, Story will begin from the 310 Chapter of the Manga Magazine. There not confirmation about the last season but we probably it will be next to two more seasons. Release date of The Seven Deadly Sins has not declared yet. Season 4 will be known as The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.