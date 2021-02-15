Kimetsu no Yaiba manga surpasses 150 million copies in circulation

In the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was revealed that the manga series is written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Kimetsu no Yaiba, reached 150 million cumulative circulating copies among its 23 published volumes. This number also includes the digital formats of the manga.

How has the sales evolution been with the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga since the premiere of its anime adaptation?

3.5 million copies sold in April 2019 (when the anime premiered)

12 million copies sold as of volume 17 in October 2019

25 million copies sold as of work 18 in December 2019

40 million copies sold as of work 19 in February 2020

60 million copies sold as of the 20th volume in May 2020

80 million copies sold as of work 21 in July 2020

100 million copies sold as of work 22 in October 2020

120 million copies sold as of work 23 in December 2020

The eighth, first, and seventh volumes sold 66,000, 69,000, and 107,000 copies, respectively, during the week from December 28, 2020, to January 3, 2021. The seventh volume includes the arc adapted into the film Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha- hen, which explains his sales increase.

Meanwhile, Koyoharu Gotouge began publishing the manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha in February 2016 and ended in May 2020. The publishing house published the twenty-second volume compilation on 2 October and the twenty-third and final on December 4.

Synopsis of Kimetsu no Yaiba

In Japan’s Taisho era, Tanjirou Kamado is a kind and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. Tanjirou has become the head of his family after his father’s death, making constant trips to the village at the mountain’s foot to sell firewood and charcoal.

However, his life changes when returning home after spending a night out, he discovers that a demon has killed his family. Tanjirou and her sister Nezuko are the only survivors now, but she has been turned into a nightmare, although surprisingly, she still shows emotions and seems to have a sense of reason.

After an encounter with Giyuu Tomioka, a demon hunter, Tanjirou decides to become a demon hunter to hunt down the murderer of his family and find a way to return Nezuko to normal.