The Witcher Season 3: BLOOD ORIGIN – SEASON 3:

You don’t have to be confused whether the much-loved fantasy series, The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 3 will come or not because Netflix has already confirmed its release of Witcher Season 3. Season 3 is underproduction and definitely will be happening.

The Witcher Season 3: WHAT ARE WE GOING TO SEE IN THIS ARTICLE?

In this article, let’s learn about the potential release date, cast, plot, trailer, etc., of the Witcher Season 3. A vast audience is eagerly waiting for the Witcher season 3, and Netflix has recently dropped Season 2.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE EXPANSION OF THE WITCHER WORLD

In a tweet on September 26h, 2021, at 12.40 am, Netflix has confirmed that season 3 is under production, and it will be happening soon.

The tweet from the Witcher account read, “Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe!” We can officially announce the Witcher season 3, along with a second anime feature film and a new kids and family series set in the world of The Witcher.”

BRIEF ON THE WITCHER

I hope everyone knows that the Witcher series is based on a novel by Andrzej Sapkowsi, and it is shot as a series for Netflix by Lauren Schdwit Hissrich. Lauren has already said that season 2 will take some characters or other aspects from ‘The Last Wish’ and ‘The Sword of destiny.’ So, we can expect more and more characters in Season 3.

The end scenes of Season 2 had details from the novel, ‘The Time of Contempt.’ So, we can expect that in season 3 we can expect that Ciri will work hard to complete her Sorceress training and later meet Geralt.

Yennefer will train Ciri to go badly wrong, which leads to the separation from the guardians. The Cahil’s Arc moves unexpectedly, and he becomes allied to Geralt rather than opposing him.

And it is also sensed that the Netflix TV series wants to deviate slightly from the book. Season 2 was also influenced by the book Blood Elves, but it wasn’t the ditto of the book that was filmed. The truth about Ciri’s Parentage is more quickly revealed than in Sapkowski’s novel.

WHEN IS THE WITCHER SEASON 3 IS EXPECTED TO RELEASE?

No announcement regarding the release date. Let’s follow the pattern and find out when. The Witcher season 1 was released in December 2019, and season 2 on December 177, 2021. Most probably, it may be released in December 2023. The release date is quite far away, and I know that you can’t wait for it to be released.

IS THERE ANY TRAILER OF THE WITCHER SEASON 3 THAT WILL BE RELEASED?

Right now, we don’t know about the trailer. You will have to wait for a while. Because the scriptwriting for season 3 started in the summer and no information about the filming. So, why don’t we watch the Witcher season 1 and season 2 again to feel the Witcher world?

LET’S MOVE ON TO THE CAST OF THE WITCHER SEASON 3

The release date and filming have been officially announced. We are sure that the main characters such as Henry Civil (The man of steel, Ennola Homes, The Tudors) as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (Gunpowder Milkshake) as princess Ciri will return in this season as well.

We can also predict by watching season 2. If some characters are killed, we will know what to expect in Season 3. The characters, Anna Shaffer (Triss), Joey Battey (Jaskier), Emaon Farren (Cahir), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Lars Mikkelson (Steghobor), Terance Maynard (Artorious), Tom Canton (Filavendral), Royce Pierreson (Istredd) and Therica Wilson Read (Sabrina) may also return in the next season.

LET’S SEE WHAT THE DIRECTOR HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE WITCHER SEASON 3

The director Lauren has made a statement saying, “Not only has the work on season 3 has started, but the writer’s room is also almost finished. Season three is really fun because it’s based on my favorite book in the series, which is the Time of Contempt. In fact, a lot of stuff that we are doing in season two has really been working on setting up that season. And there are huge things that happen. And a lot of people die. It is the turning point, both for our series and storytelling. But also just in the continent itself.”

CONCLUSION

The Witcher team has already greenlighted the Witcher: The Blood Origin season 3 starring Michelle Yeoh. The director said that the script work started in the summer, and they are done with it. But no word about the filming and the release date. But the season won’t be released any sooner. We will have to wait until 2023. The novel “The Time of Contempt will largely be influenced this season.”