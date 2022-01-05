Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date:

Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date: Japanese manga author and illustrator Haruichi Furudate has written and illustrated his manga series Haikyuu. This narrative follows Shy Hinata, a little child who, despite his diminutive stature, aspires to be a great volleyball player. From February 2012 to July 2020, it was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, with chapters collected in 45 tankbon volumes.

Production I.G aired 25 episodes of an anime television series adaptation from April to September 2014. Between October 2015 and March 2016, there were another 25 episodes. From October to December 2016, the third season with ten episodes was broadcast. There will be a fourth season announced during Jump Festa ‘1. The first season consists of 13 episodes broadcast from January to April 2020, and the second consists of 12 episodes broadcast from October to December 2020.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed Anime to be released digitally and on home video by Viz Media.

It has received positive reviews for its manga and anime. In 2017, the comic was awarded the 61st Shogakukan Manga Award for best shonen manga. Haikyu!! As of November 2020, more than 50 million copies were in circulation.

Plot of Haikyuu

As a junior high school student watching Karasuno High School compete in Nationals on tv, Shoyo Hinata becomes enamoured with volleyball. Hinata, who is diminutive in stature, is inspired by Karasuno’s little but talented wing spiker, dubbed “The Little Giant” by the pundits. Hinata is athletic and has an amazing vertical jump despite her inexperience. He joins his school’s volleyball club, only to discover that he is the only one there, requiring him to spend the next two years trying to get other students to practice with him.

In Hinata’s final year of junior high, some of his friends agreed to let him join a club to earn points in a competition. They lost their first official game to the team favoured to win the championship, which contained third-year Tobio Kageyama, a prodigy setter called ‘The King of the Court’ for his brilliance and vicious play style. After the game, Hinata promises to beat Kageyama in high school, sparking a brief rivalry.

Hinata studies and gets admitted to Karasuno, the same high school that the “Little Giant” attended, but she is surprised to learn that Kageyama has also chosen Karasuno.

Following the era of the Little Giant, Karasuno’s status as an influential school faded, and the squad was dubbed ‘The Wingless Crows’ by rival area teams.

While on their way, Hinata and Kageyama push each other to become the best they can be, and Hinata forms ties with his first genuine team, beginning Karasuno’s quest to reclaim their reputation and reach the Nationals.

Other Season of Haikyuu

Season 1 of Haikyuu

Haikyuu was voted one of the finest anime of the 2010s by Polygon in November 2019, while Crunchyroll included it in their “Top 100 best anime of the 2010s” list. Haikyuu was also named one of the finest anime series of the 2010s by IGN, and it was nominated for Best Anime Series of 2016. During the winter 2020 anime season, Crunchyroll reported that Haikyuu was one of the top 10 most streamed anime in the UK, Canada, Oceania, Mexico, and Brazil.

Season 2 of Haikyuu

A second season aired from October 4, 2015, through March 27, 2016. The opening theme music for episodes 1 through 13 is Spyair’s “I’m a Believer,” while the ending theme song is Galileo Galilei’s “Climber.” The opening theme music for episodes 14 through 25 is Burnout Syndromes’ “FLY HIGH,” while the ending theme song is Tacica’s “Hatsunetsu.”

Season 3 of Haikyuu

Haikyuu is the title of the third season. From October 8 to December 10, 2016, Karasuno High School against Shiratorizawa Academy was broadcast on TV. Burnout Syndromes’ “Hikariare” serves as the opening theme, while Nico Touches the Walls’ “Mashi Mashi” is the closing theme. Additionally, Sentai Filmworks licensed the third season.

Season 4 of Haikyuu

At the Jump Festa ’19 event, a fourth season named Haiky!! To The Top was announced, with a “kickoff event” for the new series scheduled for September 22, 2019. January 11, 2020, marked the beginning of the fourth season of Super Animism. The opening theme is Burnout Syndromes’ “Phoenix,” while the closing theme is CHiCO with HoneyWorks’ “Kessen Spirit.”

It lasted 25 episodes, with the first cour airing weekly from January 11, 2020 to April 4, 2020; the second cour was initially scheduled to air in July 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From October 3 to December 19, 2020, the second season aired. The opening song is Super Beaver’s “Toppak,” while the ending tune is Spyair’s “One Day.” The fourth season was streamed on Crunchyroll.

Haikyuu Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer for Haikyuu’s fifth season has yet to be published. The trailer for Haikyuu Season 5 is expected to be published in late 2021. Let’s look at the trailer for the fourth season of Haikyuu.

Haikyuu Season 5 Cast

Kaito Ishikawa plays Tobio Kageyama.

Yu Miyazaki plays Sachiro Hirugmai.

Ayumu Murase plays Shoyo Hinata.

Jun Nazuka plays Aran Ojiro.

Ryunoksuke Tanaka is played by Yuu Hayashi.

Ryusei Nakao plays Tanji Washijo.

Nobuyuri Sagara plays Hisashi Kinoshita.

Osamu Miya is played by Hideaki Kabumoto.

Nobuhiko Okamoto plays Yu Nishinoya.

Hiroshi Kamiya plays Ittetsu Takeda.

Atsumu Miya is played by Mamuro Miyano.

Asahi Azumane, Yoshimasa Hosoya

It is the main cast of Haikyuu Season 5’s main cast. If there is any new information about Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date, we will post it here. Let’s see when the fifth season of Haikyuu will be released.