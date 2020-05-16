PewDiePie Net Worth is estimated to be $40 million

Share it:

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg or as you all know him, “PewDiePie” is a Swedish video game commentator and internet celebrity. He happens to be so popular all because of his overwhelming viewership and performance as a Youtuber. He is living happily with grasping the most of his time as a Youtuber and Game Commentator while earning a net worth of $40 million.

About PewDiePie

PewDiePie’s Youtube channel is one of the most subscribed channels that people are watching every single day. His Youtube channel has the same name as PewDiePie. The 30-year-old game freak happens to be posting various videos in which he shows people gameplay of several games. PewDiePie has such a unique skill in commenting while game playing that viewers enjoy the most.

remember when pewdiepie tried to save face for the weird racist shit he did against indians by tweeting a gofundme for underprivileged indian children and everyone was meant to pretend his fans donating $170k (less than 0.6% of his own net worth) showed he was a true humanitarian pic.twitter.com/4a2A2TGTGV — Jack Saint #NotBiden (@LackingSaint) March 25, 2020

Most Youtube videos on his channels will feature PewDiePie sharing his experience while he is playing the game that is trending the most currently. The best thing about him is how he refers to his fans as “The Bro Army”. Also, The game commentator does not forget to perform his “Brofist” when he ends the video. In April 2013, PewDiePie’s Youtube channel did earn more than 6 million subscribers while he moved to the UK for better internet services.

Early Life

Felix or PewDiePie was born on 24 October 1989 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since childhood, PewDiePie did manage to have an interest in art. But he was surely an avid gamer from his high school days. His father being a Corporate Executive and mother being an award-winning Chief Information Officer were a great support. His older sister namely Fanny is also supportive of PewDiePie’s Youtube career.

The popular Youtuber graduated from Göteborgs Högre Samskola high school that he used to bunk sometimes to play video games. PewDiePie is surely a drop out who wants to make something great of his life and progress his career in things he loves. The early days of PewDiePie were really hard as he has to sell photoshop images to purchase a computer.

Highest Paid Youtuber

PewDiePie is not only the Star Youtuber with most subscription number but also he is the highest-paid Youtuber. He was surely earning $12 million around 2013 and his earning was increasing by the day. In 2014, he did manage to earn a net worth of $14 million which surely has grown up to $15 million by 2016. PewDiePie also manages to sponsor some of the brands in her videos and he charges $450,000 for a single sponsoring video.

As of 2020, the Net Worth of PewDiePie is estimated to be $40 million.

