Where to watch ‘Servant’ Season 4

The very first trailer for the renowned psychological thriller Servant’s final season has been released on Apple TV+. The 10-episode fourth and final season of “Servant,” from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, will premiere on Friday, January 13, 2023. Thereafter, one new episode will air every Friday until March 17, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Season four will bring the last episode of the Turner saga to a grand and dramatic finish after the suspenseful season three finale. Spruce Street, Philadelphia, and other areas are impacted by the escalating battle Leanne is having with the Church of the Lesser Saints.

In the meanwhile, the disintegrated Turner family must contend with both Dorothy’s impending waking and Leanne’s mounting menace. Concerns concerning Leanne Grayson and the infant in their home are eventually allayed when the brownstone of the Turner family collapses.

‘Servant’ Season 4

M. Night Shyamalan is a charismatic personality and a legendary filmmaker with three decades of experience in the entertainment business. While Shyamalan’s first works trace back to 1992, 1999 would be the year of his greatest success.

It was in this year that his film The Sixth Sense received favorable reviews. But for Shyamalan, this was only the beginning. After the Sixth Sense, he went on to create more outstanding films including Unbreakable Signs, Lady in the Water, Split, and Glass, solidifying his reputation as a filmmaker to watch.

The fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant has finally arrived after a long wait. Since it was announced, the series fans have been anxiously awaiting the next season. Now that we are aware of it, it is almost here. Here is all the information you need.

A psychological horror series called “Servant” will shortly return for its last season on Apple TV. Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell are the series’ lead actors. Tony Basgallop and M. Night Shyamalan served as executive producers.

Sean and Dorothy Turner, a Philadelphia couple whose lives are upended by the loss of their child, are the center of the television series. The last episode of the Turner saga will reach its grand and moving climax in Season 4. According to Apple Tv+’s summary, “The Turner family must identify the youngster residing in their home.”

‘Servant’ Season 4 Cast

View the season 4 cast possibility here.

Dorothy Turner is played by Lauren Ambrose

Sean Turner played by Toby Kebbell

Leanne Grayson is played by Nell Tiger Free

Julian Pearce, played by Rupert Grint

Baby Jericho played by Jack and James Hoogerwerff

Matthew Roscoe, played by Phillip James Brannon

Tobe is portrayed by Tony Revolori

Veera is played by Sunita Mani

Frank Pearce is portrayed by Todd Waring

Aunt May Markhem is played by Alison Elliott

Where to Watch ‘Servant’ Season 4

A month before the start of the third season of Servant, the show was extended in December 2020. The fourth season is anticipated to serve as the conclusion and tie up the whole narrative. Three seasons were released: the first in November 2019, the second in January 2021, and the third on January 21, 2022. The first episode has already been shown, and the second one will follow on January 28.

We anticipate that the fourth and third seasons will each consist of 10 episodes with a run duration of 26–36 minutes, the same as the first & second seasons. Servant season 4 will debut on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023, according to a statement issued late last year when the season 4 renewal was formally announced by Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. There are ten episodes in the series.

‘Servant’ Season 4 Plot

From Apple TV Plus, this is the official Servant season 4 plot:

“Season four concludes the Turner saga in an epic and moving manner, building on the cliffhanger season three climax. Leanne’s conflict with the Church of Lesser Saints intensifies, endangering Spruce Street, Philadelphia, and other areas.

The fragmented Turner family is forced to deal with Dorothy’s impending awakening as well as Leanne’s growing danger. Questions like “Who is Leanne Grayson” and “Who is the kid in their house” are ultimately clarified as the Turner family brownstone starts to unravel.”

Little is currently known about season 4’s storyline. Regardless, Season 4’s storyline is still a secret. Even so, it’s possible that the future season’s story may continue where season three left off. Tensions are at an all-time high for those who are acquainted with Servant. The Turners are in a tough position right now.

Furthermore, given that this could be the series’ last season, we anticipate that the program will close without any cliffhangers and put an end to all of our questions and concerns.

An extremely rich Philadelphian couple employs a nanny to take proper care of their “baby,” which is the focus of the story’s narrative. When Dorothy and Sean Turner learn they are expecting a baby boy, they are overjoyed. However, 13 weeks later, the baby dies, which has a negative impact on Dorothy’s mental health.

After entering treatment, the couple is gifted a reborn baby named Jericho, who helps Dorothy in coming to terms with the death of their son. After some time, they employ Leanne, the nanny, to assist them to care for the doll since Dorothy thinks it’s their actual kid. Sean has second thoughts about Leanne as a result of a number of enigmatic events that have occurred since she was hired.

‘Servant’ Season 4 Trailor

The fourth season of Servant begins with fury as everything that’s been developing in the Turner family eventually comes to a head, as you can see in the teaser down below.

Rating

I can reassure you that the series is fairly decent if you haven’t seen it before and are unsure about its calibre. The program has a decent IMDb rating of 7.5/10 and an 85% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I would highly recommend this program. Check out what reviewers before you had to say regarding it if you’re still unsure about watching it.

Blinding Edge and Escape Artists Production are the producers of “Servant.” Servant’s first season appeared on Apple Tv+ in November 2019, while the second and third seasons followed in January 2021 and 2022, respectively. Before the start of the third season, the fourth season was extended in December 2021. Each season consists of 10 episodes.

M. Night Shyamalan is the Servant’s showrunner in addition to executive producing the series. The supernatural genre is well-known for the works of M. Night Shyamalan. The Sixth Sense, The Visit, Split, Glass, and Old are a few of his well-known works.

‘Servant’ is an Apple TV Plus original series, thus you can only view it if you have a membership to Apple TV Plus.