The Way of the Househusband Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Inspired by the Japanese manga series by Kousuke Oono of the same name, ‘The Way of the Househusband’ is a slice-of-life comedic ONA series. The program follows Tatsu, a notorious yakuza leader who intends to leave the underworld to live a regular life with his girlfriend, oblivious to the comedic danger he is courting.

The protagonist’s mundane existence is constantly disrupted and sometimes rendered exciting by the constant intervention of his former pals as he attempts to acclimate to his new environment.

On its first airing on April 8, 2021, the anime won over audiences and reviewers with its entertaining tales and compelling narrative. You’ve probably been thinking about the show’s third season ever since the second one ended. We have you covered if that is a concern of yours.

The Way of the Househusband Season 3 Release Date

There is no word yet on when we may expect to see Season 3 of The Way of the Househusband. Nevertheless, if we were to speculate on when the next episode would be released, we’d say sometime in 2024.

This 2024 release date assumption is based to on the reality that The Way of the Househusband recently ended its season 2 run. The first episode of the second season of the animated series premiered on Netflix in January 2023, and the second episode premiered on February 21. This means there will be a delay until we see any new episodes.

Season 3 of The Way of the House Husband has not been announced at this time. Kousuke Oono’s manga has been adapted into an immensely successful comedy series, and there is still lots of material to work with. It’s thus just a matter of time until a renewal is officially announced. Read on for more information!

The Way of the Househusband Story

After decades of being known as “the Immortal Dragon” among the yakuza, Tatsu decides to give up his criminal career and become a househusband for the sake of his kyaria’man wife, Miku. The episodic series presents a wide range of comic events, most of which include Tatsu’s frightening demeanor and look at being at odds with his mundane domestic labor as a house-husband and his regular encounters with old yakuza allies and competitors.

The Way of the Househusband Cast

Tatsu: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Jonah Scott (English)

Miku: Shizuka Itō (anime) (Japanese); Laura Post (English)

Masa: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Andres Paul Ramacho (English)

Torajirō: Yoshimasa Hosoya (promotional video and anime) (Japanese); Ben Pronsky (English)

Hibari Torii: Atsuko Tanaka (Japanese); Melissa Greenspan (English)

Gin: M.A.O (Japanese); Laura Stahl (English)

Young Yakuza Lieutenant: Jun Fukushima (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English)

Chairperson: Kimiko Saitō (Japanese); Barbara Goodson (English)

Policemen: Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita (Japanese); Keith Silverstein (English)

Former Yakuza Boss: Hōchū Ōtsuka (Japanese); Jason Marnocha (English)

Bob: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Gogo Lomo-David (English)

Gōda: Subaru Kimura (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Koharu Portrayed by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese), Ryan Bartley (English)

The Way of the Househusband Season 3 Plot

Season 2 ends with Tatsu searching for the special edition Policure DVDs that Miku desires so much. But by the time he gets there, they’ve all sold out. After thereafter, a buddy asks him to take care of his cute puppy, Kotetsu. The former yakuza leader and his wife quickly fell in love with their canine pal. The next day, he and his dog go for a stroll and run across Kunimi, an old foe.

They start having fun with one other’s pets right away and then go to a dog run to continue the merriment. The protagonist discovers he has a cavity while eating dinner with Masa and is having trouble chewing because of it. Masa has been afraid of the dentist ever since he was a little child, and he tries very hard to keep this a secret from Tatsu.

Season 3 will have the protagonist engaging in the most boring and repetitive tasks, revealing their true comedic colors. After winning a company-funded vacation, Miku and Tatsu plan to visit Bremen Farm for a picnic and maybe some sightseeing in the area. Meanwhile, the ex-con will bump into his neighbor and could wind up learning to understand him better than he planned.

The Way of the Househusband Season 3 Trailer

The third season of The Way of the Househusband does not yet have a trailer, and it probably won’t have one until 2024. Since filming for the next season has not yet started, we will have to wait for any fresh teasers to arrive. To tide you over till next season, please enjoy this teaser.

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Review

The second season of The Way of the Househusband has more crazier tales, and we get to know Tatsu a bit better. Some of his more recent characteristics even shock Miku, so you’re aware this is serious business. Not only is Tatsu seldom challenged, but the narrative of The Eight Dragons is also rather endearing.

Each episode of the 17-minute-long series has numerous tales. Every tale is distinct but equally amusing. Yet, they all continue to make logic together. Tatsu’s recurring role as the season’s kid-friendly entertainer is a particular highlight. I really like the scene when a youngster threatens him and breaks his spirit. But he constantly discovers a way to adapt to new circumstances, often by combining elements from his past and present.

I really like this series as a whole. It’s a delightfully hilarious, breezy, and heartwarming film. As usual, it warms my heart to see Tatsu give his all to his responsibilities as a househusband. The way he cares for his friends and family, especially Miku and Masa, is heartwarming.

Where to watch The Way of the Househusband Season 3?

Season 3 of The Way of the Househusband is coming to Netflix.