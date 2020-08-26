Mercedes-Benz GLA 250, 2021 Leaves the Hatchback Act

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 250, will be an SUV model with the latest interior and with extra space will appear in the year 2021. The Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 is a luxury SUV model big and economical vehicle. The prior version of Mercedes-Benz GLA was released in the year of 2014. But now the advent of this model will become in the near future with more exciting features. There was a complaint in the previous version, in the rear passenger and cargo compartment. So, the new model comes up with upgradation.

Characteristics

The last version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA has some complaints, according to a new model that comes with a larger rear area modified cargo compartment.

It will offer the eight-speed dual shaft transmission, which is fully automatic. With 258-pound feet torque of 1800rpm, and also with 221 horsepower with 550 rpm. And also an engine of 2 liters in line-4 turbo power. It has a 12.7-mile per gallon fuel capacity.

There are two types of models are approachable in the market the first one, GLA 4dr SUV, and second is GLA 4MATIC 4dr SUV.

There is no major difference between them, instead of price variation.

Included interior features this model provides 5 seaters capacity with a fully leather comfortable seats, with 4 door hatchback.

There are two engine types of this model, one is turbocharged and the second is intercooler DOHC 16-valve inline-4 with direct fuel injection. Along with head and block which are made of aluminum.

The acceleration of this model is 0 to 60 miles per hour(mph) in quite 6.8 seconds.

There is also frame and wing with electromechanical type power steering wheels and with the suspension of 4 independent wheels which is 18 inches.

The cargo capacity is 50.5 cu ft which is broader than the previous model Mercedes-Benz GLA. Now the advent version will come with this correction.

Price

The basis price of Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 is around $36,230. And the tested model of the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 is $49,310.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 250, 2021 Leaves the Hatchback Act was last modified: by

Share it: