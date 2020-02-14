The Walking Dead Will Bring The Two Most Terrifying Episodes In Its History

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you want to 'The Walking Dead'? We are already that we climbed the walls knowing that the February 24th It is just around the corner. Remember that AMC will broadcast the first episode of post-apocalyptic fiction on February 23, and FOX It will broadcast it simultaneously in Spain at about 3:30 a.m. (afterwards it will be broadcast every Monday at 10 p.m.). And since we are at the gates of the end of the break of midseason The news begins to be more than recurring. The last? That what is to come will be the most "terrifying and explosive" we have ever seen.

And moreover, there will not be much waiting to see such a moment because they have been first two episodes those who have received such praise. As per account ComicBook, the first chapter, which is titled 'Squeeze'is inspired by the horror movie The Descent, which was directed by Neil Marshall, and in which a group of hikers are trapped in caves where they live a mysterious creatures whose only desire is to eat everything they catch, and if it is a human being, better than better. And is that this new episode, the ninth, will resume the action right where he left the first half, with Carol, Daryl and company locked in a cave full of walkers. And in the middle words, it is "a 45-minute horror movie, with scares and screams that are increasing until they reach their most explosive point. "

And what happens with the tenth? Titled 'Stalker 'It seems that it will not fall short. According to his synopsis, "the group must defend Alexandria from the threat of a group from abroad", so that, although we are no longer in the suffocating cave, we will see how the inhabitants of the safe zone are in full danger (Having seen the new advance this danger is none other than the Whispers within Alexandria). ComicBook has compared the episode with 'Halloween' referring to a long time ago that an episode did not end with a similar number of corpses.

That said, if we already really wanted to, now we can't take it anymore.