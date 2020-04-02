The Violet Evergarden film and the Rising Sun series are out on Netflix today

Share it:

For all Netflix subscribers, two expected souls are coming today. Let's talk about the movie Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and the experimental animated short in 4k Rising Sun..

Made by the studio Kyoto Animation, the film Violet Evergarden is the sequel to the animated series of the same name consisting of 12 episodes and distributed in the West by Netflix. The series tells of an orphan trained as a weapon by the military and engaged in a bloody conflict. Unable to feel feelings, and made responsible for the death of many people during the war, the girl then found a job in a company that deals with the writing of letters. Violet (this is the name of the protagonist) will gradually learn to feel affection, compassion and other feelings that she believed she did not possess, better understanding the human soul. From the film Violet Evergarden you will also find a trailer and our review of the first season.

As for the original Rising Sun., it is a 2d animated short that will take advantage of the 4k, thus taking advantage of spectacular animations as can be seen from the trailer published by Netflix. This technology is the first time it has been used, costing a great deal of effort Production I.G and even leading to a controversy of the animators of the Rising Sun, born for the small fees and the budget that would be less than supporting a project of this magnitude. We will see what results they have achieved.