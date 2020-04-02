Entertainment

The Violet Evergarden film and the Rising Sun series are out on Netflix today

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For all Netflix subscribers, two expected souls are coming today. Let's talk about the movie Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and the experimental animated short in 4k Rising Sun..

Made by the studio Kyoto Animation, the film Violet Evergarden is the sequel to the animated series of the same name consisting of 12 episodes and distributed in the West by Netflix. The series tells of an orphan trained as a weapon by the military and engaged in a bloody conflict. Unable to feel feelings, and made responsible for the death of many people during the war, the girl then found a job in a company that deals with the writing of letters. Violet (this is the name of the protagonist) will gradually learn to feel affection, compassion and other feelings that she believed she did not possess, better understanding the human soul. From the film Violet Evergarden you will also find a trailer and our review of the first season.

READ:  Super Mario: New details of possible remasters

As for the original Rising Sun., it is a 2d animated short that will take advantage of the 4k, thus taking advantage of spectacular animations as can be seen from the trailer published by Netflix. This technology is the first time it has been used, costing a great deal of effort Production I.G and even leading to a controversy of the animators of the Rising Sun, born for the small fees and the budget that would be less than supporting a project of this magnitude. We will see what results they have achieved.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.