The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

From what we can see, the anime lineup for winter 2024 is looking good. The Unwanted Undead Adventurer is the newest anime to join the roster. You can learn a little about this new adaptation from a promotional teaser video that came out this week. In addition to confirming the anime’s inclusion in the Winter 2024 lineup, the video gave fans a sneak peek at the musicians who will be performing the theme song.

On Sunday, October 15, during the live-streamed 10th Anniversary Memorial Overlap Bunko All-Star Assemble Special, this new video was shown. The video showcased JUVENILE’s (a DJ/artist) “Immortal,” the opening theme tune. It was revealed that Mao Abe would perform the concluding song; however, the title is still a mystery.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Release Date

In addition to the already announced release date of January 8, 2024, the official crew for the Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime has presented a new trailer. Information that has been aired has also arrived.

On January 8, 2024, AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Nippon TV will air the premiere of the dark fantasy anime. The program will also be available for streaming on Japanese streaming services Netflix and the D-Anime Store. Because Crunchyroll will broadcast the anime globally, fans all around the globe may celebrate.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Plot

Rentt Faina, the protagonist of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Anime, is 25 years old, according to an official update released by ANN. Rentt is caught in the middle of a circuit of goblins and slime after years of traveling and following novel travel. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he stumbles onto an unexpected route. Following this path would lead you to the Moon’s Reflection Labyrinth.

Legend has it that at the end of the path lies a dragon eager to eat any soul. But after meeting the dragon, Rentt realizes he isn’t really in the dragon’s belly. Unfortunately, he is now just an armored skeleton, as his flesh and blood have all vanished. He tries to reawaken his human form throughout the tale.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Cast

Rentt Faina Voiced by: Ryōta Suzuki

A 25-year-old adventurer with a Bronze rank meets his demise at the hands of a dragon, only to emerge from the underworld as a living skeleton. A vampire and a ghoul are his further forms of evolution. Legend has it that he’s a welcoming figure in Maalt town, always willing to lend a hand to new explorers.

Lorraine Vivie Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu

After his resurrection, this scholar and sometimes adventurer lets Rentt stay with her so he might learn more about his illness. When Rentt meets new women, she often feels envious since she is head over heels for him.

Sheila Ibarss Voiced by: Ikumi Hasegawa

Someone who works for the guild and assists Rentt as an explorer.

Rina Rupaage Voiced by: Sayumi Suzushiro

After his resurrection, Rentt saves a fresh adventurer from an onslaught of zombies. She shows her appreciation by purchasing garments to envelop his hideous, ghoulish form in Maalt.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Creators

Yuu Okano writes the light novels in the Unwanted Undead Adventurer series. Before being picked up and published in print by OVERLAP, it was first published in 2016 on the website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Jaian provides the illustrations.

In 2017, the manga version of Haiji Nakasone’s The Unwanted Undead Adventurer started appearing on Comic Gardo, the website for Overlap’s manga.

Notable actors and actresses from the original cast and crew were revealed in this new CONNECT anime adaptation. Cast members include Yukie Sugawara (Overlord), Mikako Komatsu (Jujutsu Kaisen), Ryouta Suzuki (Kaguya-sama: Love is War), and Sayumi Suzushiro (Kaguya-sama: Love is War), as well as director Noriaki Akitaya (Bakuman).

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Trailer

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime’s official website and X (previously Twitter) account released a new trailer and key visual on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The visuals revealed the air date, transmission data, and closing theme music of the anime. January 8, 2024, is the launch date for the highly anticipated dark fantasy anime.

The newest promotional video showcases the central narrative of the anime and includes Rentt Faina and Lorraine Vivie, two of its key characters. The video also features a sneak peek of Mao Abe’s Keep Your Fire Burning, the final theme song.

The PV shows Rentt’s determination to return to his human form as he is going through an existential crisis. On top of the video, the official X handle and website unveiled a new key graphic starring Lina Luupage, Rentt Faina, Lorraine Vivie, and Sheila Ibarss.