NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The final season of a American police procedural TV show NCIS: Los Angeles started on October 9, 2022, on CBS again for 2022–23 television season. It had 21 episodes in total.

The NCIS franchise is among the most popular on TV, and the 14th season of NCIS: Los Angeles shows how popular the crime drama has been for a long time.

NCIS: Los Angeles is one of three versions of the NCIS franchise that will air during in the 2022–2023 TV season. The other two are NCIS season 20 as well as NCIS: Hawai’i season 2.

NCIS: Los Angeles seems to be an American action TV show that debuted on CBS on Sept. 22, 2009. It has elements of both military drama as well as police procedurals.

The show is about the Office of Superior Projects (OSP), which is an elite part of a Naval Criminal Exploratory Service that’s also based in Los Angeles and works on secret missions.

NCIS: Los Angeles was the initial show to be based on the popular show NCIS, and it is the second show to use the NCIS licence.

You might have been wondering if NCIS: Los Angeles will indeed continue for more seasons. Then we have some very wonderful news for you.

We’ve put together a quick summary of everything you need to know, including the official release date, plot, as well as cast, so you can look forward to the next episode and be ready when the series starts on CBS. So far, this is everything we understand regarding NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Release Date

It’s all right! The date when Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles will be out is known. This year, Season 14 is going to be huge, yet not until September.

The team has announced that the next season will start on Sunday, Oct 9, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes.

The series will be shadowed by Monday movie releases of NCIS Season 20 at 9 p.m. as well as NCIS: Hawai’i Series at 10 p.m., individually.

Chris O’Donnell, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Peter Cambor, Adam Jamal Craig, Linda Hunt, as well as Barrett Foa have all been on the show before. Cambor and Craig were individually demoted to periodic status.

They left at the end of season 1, Foa was blacked out at the end of season 12, as well as Hunt was relegated to “special guest star” prestige at the start of season 13.

Eric Christian Olsen, Renée Felice Smith, Miguel Ferrer, Nia Long, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, as well as Gerald McRaney are some of the other stars who have been on the show.

Critics have said different things about the show, but it has been a huge hit for CBS.

CBS changed the show on April 23, 2021, so that the thirteenth season will start on October 10, 2021.

CBS changed the show on March 31, 2022, for a fourteenth season that is usually set to start on October 9, 2022.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Cast

Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles might add some new cast members and get rid of some old ones. It’s hard to say if this will occur again the next season.

In the meantime, it’s likely that the same actors from the last season will play the same roles in the next season. As of June 9, 2022, the network hasn’t made any new moulding announcements.

Chris O’Donnell plays NCIS Special Agent G. Callen, who is in charge of the Special Projects Headquarters.

LL Cool J plays Sam Hanna, NCIS’s oldest special agent and a former Navy Seal who is second in the Office of Special Projects in terms of knowledge.

Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye: NCIS Singular Agent

Caleb Castille plays Devin Rountree on NCIS: Agent Weird.

Linda Hunt plays NCIS Managerial Special Agent Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, who is also the Operations Manager of the Office of Special Plans.

Medalion Rahimi plays Fatima Namazi, a special projects manager for NCIS.

Marty Deeks is played by Eric Christian Olsen. He is an NCIS Special Agent and a former LAPD Investigator who used to work as a liaison officer between NCIS and LAPD.

Gerald McRaney plays Adm. Hollace Kilbride, who was a full admiral in the US Navy and a friend of Henrietta Lange. He was in charge of the OSP team’s missions at first.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Trailer

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Plot

The plot follows the actions of the Office of Special Projects (OSP), which is based in Los Angeles and is an elite group of special agents in the Naval Law breaker Exploratory Services (NCIS) which solves crimes involving the Navy and Marines.

Up to this point, 13 seasons have been made for the network. Also, the show changed for the fourteenth season, which started earlier this year.

Since the show’s rebirth, fans have been unsure about when Season 14 will come out.

People have a lot of queries about the cast, the plot, the release date, and many other things.

As a result, the pilot episode of the next season is likely to be based on this previously established premise from the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Summer 13. This makes it feel like the story is picking up right where it left off.

The episode’s official description says, “The NCIS team puts up with the seek for Callen as those who realise they are surrounded by deep fakes. Kensi and Deeks get shocking news about the adoption.”

We’ve painted some of the most important storylines from the episode. This will help you get a feel for the plot if you haven’t seen the end yet and don’t want to know too much about it. In the episode, hearers got to see how a ready UTV is used during a casino heist.

Kensi and Deeks had also agreed to just let her raise Rosa, so she will be capable of moving in that night. Raymond thinks wrongly that a woman he sees on the road is his dead wife.

The crew is sent to a place where a casino was robbed. Amanda Chen is the only person who saw the theft happen, so Sam as well as Callen question her.

Kilbride, on the opposite hand, asks Kensi as well as Deeks to locate Nina Barnes, a former arms dealer. It’s being pulled by a tractor-trailer like in Knight Rider, and Rountree will get it. Kilbride wants to find the UTV that is set up.

Sang, a Korean who carries weapons, isn’t as big as Sam and Callen. Sang offers to help them find the transporter for the UTV.

Nina finds out more about the engineers who worked on a pair of heavily guarded UTVs. The other men was killed by Kensi as well as Deeks in the past.