The tears of Carla Suárez after eliminating Sabalenka in the last Australian Open of his career

Carla Suarez He faces a very tough season emotionally. The Grancanarian tennis player disputes her last course as a professional tennis player and therefore, this week began what was going to be her last participation in the Australian Open.

The veteran 31-year-old tennis player had a difficult debut ahead of Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, number 11 of the ranking and against all odds the Spanish advanced to second round after winning in two tight tie-breaks: 7-6 (6) and 7-6 (6).

Suarez attended Eurosport after the demanding triumph and before the questions of the Spanish journalist, she burst into tears excited releasing all the adrenaline he is living during these days.

The images do nothing to prove how difficult is elite sport when withdrawal approaches. The Grancanaria survived in Melbourne and will fight tomorrow to enter the third round but knows that the end of his tennis path is very close.