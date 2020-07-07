Sports

The surprising story of the second richest player in the NBA that nobody remembers

July 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
In 2nd place in the list of millionaire players, behind Michael Jordan but ahead of LeBron James, Junior Bridgeman appears, a forward who played 12 years, but did not earn more than $ 350,000 annually. The story of how he is over 600 million and his basketball insights helped him in this post-retirement success.

