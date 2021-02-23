Dragon Ball – The weekly news of the series in Japan (02/15/21)

Like every week, Victory Uchida brings us the weekly news of Dragon Ball in Japan. Just below we leave you the official video, but we already anticipate that they will talk a lot about figures and some chibi stickers the sea of ​​celebrities in the country of the rising sun.

As you have seen, a new figure of Vegeta Super Saiyan Blue Evolution on the occasion of the anniversary of Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (In fact, this figure can already be reserved in some Spanish stores). We also appreciate the SH Figuarts of Lunch, which promises a fidelity traced to the series, and we are reminded that on Friday the new manga chapter of Dragon Ball Super. ¡Goku not stop!