Green Lantern: Yellow Lanterns come with a new look

Like many other DC Comics series too green Lantern features several changes resulting from the Infinite Frontier event. Among the many innovations there is also a change in the style of the costumes of the Yellow Lantern Corps. Let’s see it together.

Among the first pages of Green Lantern #1 we witness a calamity that hits the planet Oa and the return of several characters from Green Lantern including John Stewart himself, the latter intent on fighting against a mysterious enemy. However, readers are soon taken back several hours, before the catastrophe that devastated history.

Numerous characters belonging to different groups had met to participate in the Conclave of the United Planets. The agenda concerned the decision to continue to keep Oa within the union and consequently the pros and cons of the matter were examined. Among the numerous participants there was also the former Lanterna Vede Sinestro, leader of the Corps of Yellow Lanterns, who in this new story shows himself with a new aspect.

As you can see in the cartoon table shown at the bottom of the news, the costume of the Yellow Lantern and her companions presents a new style that this time deviates from that of their eternal rivals presenting some features reminiscent of the medieval era.

What do you think of this new costume?

