The Seven Deadly Sins: the ending anticipates two characters who will be in the sequel?

After almost eight years of publication, The Seven Deadly Sins has ended. The story of Meliodas and Elizabeth has therefore come to an end, even if it seems only partial given the announcement of the sequel The Four Knights of Apocalypse.

Just in the final chapters of The Seven Deadly Sins we were able to attend some scenes that seem to presage the return of some characters in the sequel. In chapter 345 of The Seven Deadly Sins we have in fact learned of the next birth of Tristan and Lancelot, important names in the Arthurian epic, but only one of these was shown in chapter 346 of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Just as Ban and Elaine's son was not shown, however, not even Diane and King's son made an appearance. The two, who had not been mentioned in chapter 345, reveal that they had a son, of the genus still unknown, and that he is not shown as Lancelot. Furthermore, the name is not known for Diane and King's son.

It is possible however that Tristan he will be accompanied on his next adventure by Lancelot and the son of the giant and the fairy, unless Nakaba Suzuki plans to upset the cards on the table. What would you like from the sequel? Meanwhile, don't miss our review of The Seven Deadly Sins.