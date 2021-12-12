What To Eat With A Sore Throat:

Garlic:

Garlic has antibacterial and antiviral properties and can help to fight infection. Eat a few cloves of raw garlic or add it to dishes like soup or stew.

Honey:

Honey is a natural sweetener with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It can help to soothe a sore throat and kill bacteria. Try eating honey straight, adding it to tea, or using it as a topical treatment.

Saltwater Gargle:

Salt water gargles can help to reduce inflammation and kill bacteria in the throat. Dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt in 8 ounces of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds several times a day.

Tea:

Drinking tea can help to soothe a sore throat and hydrate the body. Choose teas with soothing ingredients like ginger, lemon, and honey.

Water:

Staying hydrated is essential for healing a sore throat. Drink plenty of water and other hydrating fluids like juice, broth, and tea.

There are many foods that can help to soothe a sore throat. Some of the most effective include garlic, honey, salt water gargles, tea, and water. By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can help to speed up the healing process and feel better sooner.

Foods to avoid with sore throat:

1. Ice-cold and very cold drinks: Ice-cold and very cold drinks irritate the throat, especially if you already have a sore throat or fever. These can also cause further damage to your throat tissue. You should avoid such beverages as much as possible, such as ice tea, iced water and other frozen cool drinks like lemonade etc…

2. Alcoholic beverages: Alcoholic beverages are acidic in nature and they will only make your throat condition worse. Besides this, alcoholic beverages not only dry out your throat but also may irritate it further by causing burns on the lining of the esophagus and stomach which is why you must not take alcoholic drinks when you have a sore throat or fever.

3. Smoking: Smoking is one of the worst things that you can do to your throat when you have a sore throat. It will only aggravate the condition and delay your healing process. Moreover, it is also one of the major causes of lung cancer. So, if you want to get rid of your sore throat as well as protect your lungs, then quit smoking.

4. Spicy foods: Spicy foods are another thing that you should avoid when you have a sore throat. These types of foods can irritate your throat further and make the pain worse. So, try to steer clear of spicy dishes until your throat feels better.

5. Dairy products: Dairy products like milk and cheese contain high levels of proteins which can be difficult for the stomach to digest. The presence of these proteins can also make your throat get irritated if you are suffering from sore throat or fever, so it is best to avoid dairy products for these conditions.

6. Hot liquids: When you have a sore throat, the last thing that you want is hot drinks because this will only aggravate your condition and make it worse. You should therefore try to keep away from sipping any hot drinks as they may only cause further irritation and pain in your throat.

7. Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit and lemons contain high levels of citric acid which can irritate not only the lining of your stomach but also inflame the tissues in your throat when you have a sore throat. So, if you want to hasten the healing process, then avoid eating citrus fruits.

8. Processed foods: Processed foods like boxed meals, frozen dinners, junk food etc. are not only unhealthy but they can also aggravate your sore throat condition. These types of food items are usually high in sodium and sugar which can make your throat feel more irritated and uncomfortable. So, it is best to avoid them as much as possible when you have a sore throat.

9. Humidifiers: While humidifiers may be beneficial for other respiratory conditions, they can actually worsen your sore throat symptoms if you use them while you are sick. This is because the warm mist that humidifiers generate can help to spread infection and make your throat feel even more sore. So, if you are using a humidifier to help relieve your congestion symptoms, make sure to keep it turned off when you have a sore throat.

10. Cough syrups: Many cough syrups contain ingredients like alcohol and sugar which can actually aggravate your throat condition and make the pain worse. So, if you are suffering from a sore throat, it is best to avoid taking any cough syrup medications.