The Seven Deadly Sins: Elizabeth becomes sexy with Alegrachan cosplay

July 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
There are certain titles that, despite ending, remain in the hearts of several fans for several years. The Seven Deadly Sins is one of these that, also due to the longevity of the production and an anime that has increased its popularity, is still very well known even after the recent finale that refers to the sequel The Four Knights of Apocalypse.

The Meliodas and Elizabeth epopoa lasted from late 2012 to early 2020, over seven and a half years of publication then for the manga of Nakaba Suzuki. The Seven Deadly Sins has focused a lot on the duo of protagonists, victims of events that have been going on for thousands of years. Throughout history, the author has always refreshed the look of these characters also changing clothing. An example is Elizabeth, seen for a long time in a pink dress and a dark skirt, but who in certain moments also showed up with other clothes.

READ:  My Hero Academia 274: an exceptional tag team prepares to face Shigaraki

One of these is a very tight black body, similar to a one-piece swimsuit, which lets you perfectly see the pleasing shapes of the protagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins. The beautiful cosplayer Alegrachan wore this bodysuit and, together with a wig and some other details, it was transformed into Elizabeth from The Seven Deadly Sins. Below you can look at the photo, does it convince you?

Don't miss our review of The Seven Deadly Sins.

