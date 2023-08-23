The Masked Singer Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We have a wealth of information about this iconic show’s seventh season. As is customary, celebrities will perform while donning head-to-toe costumes and face coverings to conceal their identities.

The Nick Cannon-hosted program will use panelists to predict the identities of celebrities by analyzing clues presented throughout the season.

Each episode will feature Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, who, along with the audience, will select their favored performer following all of the performances.

The individual with the lowest popularity is eliminated, and their disguise is removed to reveal their true identity.

This season, the participants are divided into three groups: “the good,” “the bad,” and “the cute.”

On January 30, six unidentified contestants were disclosed. We anticipate there to be 16 contestants in this season.

This is a departure from the season before, in which there were two distinct groups and the finale contained a sing-off among the two groups’ respective champions.

Regarding wildcards, we anticipate their return. These are the contestants who do not present at the show’s opening.

Instead, they appear in the midst and are given the opportunity to earn a real position; if they fail, they are eliminated.

The Hooded Dancer proved to have been an extremely successful spin-off of the popular singing competition, alongside its first season premiering in December 2020 and its renewal for a second season occurring just recently.

There is also a chance that the audience will observe a spin-off of the presentation. According to a report by Deadline, The Masked Singer creator Wonwoo Park has signed a development agreement with Fox Alternative Entertainment for his first project based on the Korean variety show Lotto Singer.

The program will enable spectators to wager on the performances of contestants and earn financial rewards.

Live episodes of The Masked Singer will broadcast on Fox.com/The-Masked-Singer every Wednesday at 8:00 PM EDT.

Several streaming vendors of services, such as YouTube TV, are available to viewers who do not have cable.

The Masked Singer returns for its seventh season with a twist that’s at once good, terrible, and cute.

Ahead of this show’s return, EW breaks down all of this and more, including the best times and places to watch, all the new costumes, and all the twists to anticipate in the upcoming season of Fox’s madcap masked celebrity singing competition.

Fans of The Masked Singer have undoubtedly heard about The Masked Dancer, a spin-off influenced by an Ellen DeGeneres segment.

The first season premiered in December 2020, and the show has just been renewed for a second season.

Now, there is additional information regarding a Masked Singer spin-off. Deadline reported in November 2021 that Masked Singer creator Wonwoo Park signed an agreement on development with Fox, and he already has a project in development.

The new singing competition will allow viewers to wager on contestants’ efforts and earn financial rewards.

Given that it is still in its infancy, no premiere date has been determined, but we’ll keep a watch out for updates!

The COVID-19 pandemic has had multiple effects on television, including the postponement of the premieres of some scripted series by Fox until late 2020.

Fox decided to construct The Masked Singer: After the Mask alongside Nick Cannon as the presenter to cover this programming void.

This show aired on the Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. (ET) for four weeks, and guests appeared via video telephony on a “virtual stage” to discuss the outcome of the previous episode of Ask Singer.

Each episode concludes with an performance by the eliminated contestant. Tom Sullivan directs the series, which is produced by Breen, Plestis, and Cannon.

It is transmitted on CTV in Canada. As the pandemic situation improved, however, The Masked Singer, which Season 9 was released as usual.

This reality show’s theme is quite fascinating and original, making it a fan preference among viewers.

Fox’s The Masked Singer has an American music competition reality television series. It premiered on January 2, 2019, and Nick Cannon serves as its host.

The personalities on the program wear head-to-toe costumes and facial coverings to conceal their identities with other contestants, the panel, and the audience.

Since its debut within South Korea as “King of Mask Singer” in 2015, the format combining mystery vocalists with a prediction game has captivated audiences worldwide.

In each episode, the masked vocalists compete in two rounds for musical performances, followed by a sing-off within the top two competitors to assess who remains and who is eliminated.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke endeavor to determine the identities of masked vocalists based on hints provided prior to each performance.

The contestant whose identity will be correct after each round is eliminated from the competition.

In its first season, The Masked Singer averaged nearly 11 million viewers, making it Fox’s most-watched television singing competition series ever.

Season 10 of The Masked Singer will feature more extravagant as well as unique costumes, magnificent musical performances, and amusing judge dialogue.

Prepare for special guest appearances by some of Hollywood’s most popular actors and actresses. Don’t lose out on what appears to be a thrilling, mysterious, and intriguing season.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Release Date

Production commenced in late January 2022. Season 7 of The Masked Singer will premiere a few weeks later to enable for editing and the creation of enticing clue packages.

NBC will broadcast the 2022 Winter Olympics for 16 days, from February 4 to February 20.

Other networks, including FOX, do not schedule premieres towards this highly rated opposition. Season 7 of The Masked Singer will premiere on March 9 at its usual Wednesday time period.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Cast

Nick Cannon will reprise his role as host, in accordance usual, with the exception of the time he was unwell with COVID.

Since the first season, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have served as the four judges.

These four will once again be seated on the assessors’ table. As contestants attempt to ascertain the true identities of the prominent contestants and win the Golden Ear, Season 7 will feature a similar number of ludicrous predictions.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Trailer

The Masked Singer Season 7 Plot

Live episodes of The Masked Singer will broadcast on Fox.com/The-Masked-Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

