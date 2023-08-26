Lookism Chapter 461 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Lookism Chapter 461 constitutes a forthcoming webcomic series from South Korea. Park Tae-Joon created the program’s text and illustrations.

The protagonist of the novel is a high school student who can transfer between two bodies: one fit and appealing and one that is overweight and unattractive.

The first episode was broadcast on November 20, 2014. Fans of Lookism are thrilled to have the 461st chapter and are eager to learn more about the season to come.



The manga series “Lookism” by Park Tae Joon tells the narrative of Daniel Park, a high school student who isn’t regarded as conventionally attractive.

However, he discovers an unusual capacity to swap bodies that enables him to adopt a more alluring aspect.

Important topics such as bullying, body image, as well as the significance of self-acceptance are addressed in the manga.

It has been lauded for its relatable depiction of these themes and its uplifting story of self-discovery.

Everybody adores the popular manhwa Lookism, and each week, admirers eagerly anticipate the release of the next chapter.

A manhwa constitutes a subgenre of the Korean manga known as manga. Today, we will examine some vital details, such as the release date of Lookism chapter 461, unedited scans, etc.

This is due to the fact that the plots and settings of these the manga series are extremely unique and captivating.

Numerous Mahwa series have become audience favorites and have received widespread critical acclaim. One such series that has garnered a great deal of fame among viewers is Lookism.

As with other Manhwa series, the plot is extremely intriguing and captivating. There are currently 460 chapters accessible and devotees anxiously await the next installment.

If you are a devotee of the series or if you haven't seen it yet, please read this article attentively to the end.

Lookism Chapter 461 Release Date

The premiere of the first season of Lookism was on November 20, 2014. The remaining seasons will be disseminated in the years to come.

Unfortunately, it is currently unknown whether Lookism will reappear for a 461st chapter. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its production studio. Regardless, the creators of the program have expressed interest in it for 461 chapters and suggested potential plots.

Lookism Chapter 461 Cast

Daniel Park/Park Hyung Suk/Keisuke Hasegawa Voiced by: Shim Kyu-hyuk (Korean); Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Nicky Endres (small), Garrett Galego (big) (English)

Vasco/Lee Eun Tae/Basco Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Jay Hong/Hong Jae Yeol

Zack Lee/Lee Jin Sung/Ryūsei Kitahara Voiced by: Wataru Urata (Japanese); Jason Jin (English)

Mira Kim/Kim Mi Jin/Mizuki Sakane Voiced by: Natsu Yorita (Japanese); Nikki SooHoo (English)

Zoe Park/Park Ha Neul/Kagawa Mirei Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Courtney Lin (English)

Crystal Choi/Choi Soo Jung/Akari Nerima Voiced by: Reina Aoyama (Japanese); Halley Kim (English)

Lookism Chapter 461 Plot

The webcomic “Lookism,” which is presently on its 460th chapter, continues to develop a captivating plot that has captivated and will retain its audience’s interest.

Daniel and Jin, two characters who discover they are half-brothers unexpectedly, are the focus of this chapter due to their complex relationship.

During the current turmoil, Jack, additionally referred to as Eli Jang’s father and Yenna’s father, reflects on his unfortunate circumstance.

He believes that the winning a case will improve his family’s standard of living and provide his daughter with optimism for the future.

Expect some captivating detours in the near future! Daniel struggled tremendously in the previous chapter to reconcile his two distinct selves.

Daniel is in an awkward position because his peers believe that he is Jace and he wishes to protect his family from danger.

As Chapter 461 approaches, fans’ anticipation grows as they ponder how he will handle this difficult situation.

Will Daniel and Jace eventually meet in the next chapter? It may result in an unexpected and thrilling encounter between them.

Netflix has not ordered a fourth season of the show. Due to the paucity of information regarding the 461st chapter of Lookism, only assumptions can be made regarding the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

Lookism, referred to as Oemojisangjuui in the local language, confronts the potentially sensitive topic of physical appearance and converts it into a fantastical action-comedy thriller.

The protagonist of the story, Park Hyung Suk, utilized to be considered “ugly” because he was diminutive, rotund, and overweight. As a consequence, he was perpetually an outcast and was treated worse than animals.

When things become difficult for Hyung Suk at his former school due to prolonged abuse based on his appearance, he resolves to transfer institutions. This decision is the result of intimidation.

To flee the tyrant who tortured him most intensely, Lee Tae Sung, Hyung Suk resolves to transfer to Seoul and enroll in school there. Hyung Suk is oblivious of the upcoming change in his existence.

When Hyung Suk awakens on the first day there, he discovers that his physique has transformed from short and stocky to tall and beautiful, but he is unaware of how or why this occurred.

His previous incarnation is presently asleep next to him. When Hyung Suk Sook discovers that he moves while sleeping, he is stunned by the realization. One body will be conscious while the other is asleep.

Since Hyung Suk has just begun his life at a new school, he defends his friends from the aggressor while keeping his new identity a secret.

With the passage of time, Hyung Suk makes contacts in Seoul on both with his bodies, and he also learns that more individuals share the same enigma.