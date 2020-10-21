the series that inspired the beloved comedy

One of the most important phenomena of the last decade is The Big Bang Theory. The sitcom was able to change the television comedy genre, marking an entire generation. While The Big Bang Theory was not supposed to end with season 12, TBBT gave us memorable moments that we will never forget.

Very often, however, one wonders if in some sense the series centered on the adventures of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his scientific friends, whether in some way derivative, or at least, that it owes some of its themes to series that preceded it. So what series have they inspired The Big Bang Theory? Let’s see it together.

The most distant temporally, which however has affected the imagination of a work centered on a character like Sheldon, little in “contact” with social relationships and the human world, is undoubtedly the sit-com Mork & Mindy, a generational cult between the end of the 70s and the beginning of the 80s. The series, a real spin-off of the popular Happy Days, sees among its protagonists Mork (played by the brilliant Robin Williams), an alien who arrived on planet Earth to study humans, and Mindy (Pam Dawber), a lovely and kind girl who houses the alien in the attic and tries to teach the behaviors, customs and habits of humans to Mork. Also Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory he will have to deal with social conventions unknown to him, and learn to implement them.

TBBT creator Chuck Lorre, the showrunner behind several popular series over the years, was also the creator of Two men and a half, another cult of television, broadcast for twelve seasons, starting in 2003. What unites the two series, in addition to the writer’s pen, is the clash between the habits of very different people such as the two Charlie brothers (Charlie Sheen) and Alan Harper (Jon Cryer), temperamentally opposed and who will often clash for this reason. Impossible not to see, at least in part, how the relationship between Sheldon and Leonard can be derived from this series (Johnny Galecki).

Among the numerous sitcoms that populated the 90s, like Dharma & Greg The Will & Grace, which certainly gave Lorre more than one inspiration for the creation of TBBT, the tribute that The Big Bang Theory has to pay, having adapted many of his gags and situations, to a timeless and unforgettable series like Friends. First of all, both series are aimed at a very specific audience: kids who have passed their adolescence, and who are considered too young by adults, and too old by kids, and who are starting to deal with issues such as work, relationships and every problem of “mature” life. Furthermore, both series have the merit of being able to communicate with your generation of “reference”, because if on the one hand Friends iconically represented young adults between the 1990s and early 2000s, The Big Bang Theory she has been able to do the same with the young men and women of the last decade. Finally, it is impossible not to notice more than a similarity between the characters’ lines and their best (but also worst) moments.

What do you think of it? What do you think the series have influenced The Big Bang Theory? Let us know in the comments space!