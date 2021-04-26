computers, mobiles, smart TV and more

MediaMarkt ends the month of its Great Anniversary with its Day without VAT that, despite its name, lasts more than one day: from yesterday night until tomorrow at 9 a.m. (peninsular time) we will find significant discounts on technology and electronics 17%. In this article we collect the best deals of the Day without VAT from MediaMarkt.





Day without VAT … with a 17% discount?

On MediaMarkt’s VAT-free Day, you simply have to access the store’s website during the campaign period – that is, from yesterday at 8 p.m. to tomorrow, April 27 at 9 a.m. – and enter in the basket any available product except Apple products and consoles (not included in the promotion).

It will be in the next step when you see that the initially marked price becomes lower. As we explained in the intro, in this long day without VAT the discount is 17%, but How can it be 17% if VAT is 21%?

Although the current VAT is 21%, the discount corresponds to 17.36% on the final price. In short, if the RRP of a product was 100 euros and we divided it by 1.21, we would now pay 82.64 euros.

The best technology deals of the Day without VAT

Phones, tablets and accessories

Redmi Note 10 Pro 8/128GB at 271 euros, 60 euros less. When we tested the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro what we liked the most was the comfort and good construction despite not being a small phone, the fluidity offered by the screen thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate on the screen, its stereo sound and its correct performance.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Smartphone RAM 6GB ROM 128GB 6.67″ 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay 108MP Wide-Angle Cámara 5020mAh (typ) NFC Dual SIM Card Gris ónix [Versión en Español]

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 4/128GB for 164 euros, in other stores it is around 200 euros. Xiaomi’s new mid-range stands out for its Super AMOLED screen, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge and dual speaker

OPPO Find X2 PRO 5G 12/256GB to 577 euros, a reduction considering that in other stores it exceeds 800 euros. High-end with 6.7 “120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865, 4260 mAh battery, 48MP + 48MP + 13MP rear camera

Samsung Galaxy A72 for 371 euros, almost 20 euros less than the Amazon offer. The new generation of this bestseller maintains its strengths such as the large 6.7 “Super AMOLED screen and its large 5,000 mAh battery. When we tested the Samsung Galaxy A72 we highlighted its excellent autonomy, how good the screen looks and how successful its design

Samsung Galaxy A72 Smartphone with 6.7 Inch Infinity-O FHD + Screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Expandable Internal Memory, 5000 mAh Battery and Super Fast Charging (ES Version)

Xiaomi Mi 10T for 296 euros, 50 euros less than in other shops. Bestial at this price for specs such as its 6.67-inch FHD + IPS LCD type screen with 144 Hz refresh rate (adaptive) with HDR10, Snapdragon 865 processor + 5G modem, quad camera governed by a 64GB main sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge of 33W.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6 / 128GB + Xiaomi Mi Smart speaker for 288 euros, only the phone costs 10 euros more at Amazon. With AMOLED panel at 90Hz compatible with HDR10 +, Snapdragon 732G chip, triple rear camera and 4,250 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 3/64GB for 185 euros in the basket, 30 euros less than on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a family-oriented tablet with a good design with a metal chassis, an eight-core processor and a large 7,040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Computing

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 for 825 euros, it drops from a thousand which is probably one of the best offers of the campaign and a great candidate in the form of a gaming laptop with a 15.6 “FHD panel, Intel Core i5-10300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a graphic RTX2060.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55, 15.6″ FHD, Intel® Core™ i5-10300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX2060, FDOS

Brown beast to play this PC Clon B450 which drops from 1,349 euros to 1114 euros. A tower with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3600 processor, 16 GB RAM, 250 SSD + 1 TB HDD combined storage and beware because it mounts an RTX3060.

Torre gaming Lenovo Legion T5 28IMB05 It goes from 899 euros to 742 euros when processing. It comes with Intel Core i5-10400, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2060 6GB to squeeze the ray tracing and its power in ambitious games

A super managed tower to play at a low price: HP Pavilion at 561 euros, it drops 118 euros. Comes with an Intel Core i5-10400F, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 SUPER graphics

Bargain for those looking for power at a low price: HP 15s-fq2023ns it goes from more than 600 euros to 536 euros. At that price it stands out for its processor, a Core i7-1165G7, with 8GB, 512GB SSD. Without SO.

If you are looking for a laptop for general use and your budget is tight, this HP 255 it drops 100 euros to 448 euros. With 15.6 “FHD panel, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD, Radeon Graphics and W10 Home installed as standard

LG 27UL500-W at 230 euros, it drops from almost 300 euros. Hard to find a 27 “monitor and 4K UHD resolution in this price range. With 5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, RADEON FreeSync technology. A peripheral for quality gaming or content viewing

LG 27UL500-W – Monitor de 68,4 cm (27″) UHD (3840 x 2160, IPS, 16:9, DisplayPort x1, HDMI x2, AUX x1, , 60 Hz, Antireflejo), Blanco

Normally reduced it costs 149 euros, but if you put the LG 27MP59G-P you will pay 123 euros for this gaming monitor with 27-inch IPS panel, 1 ms response time with MBR, 75Hz refresh rate, sRGB> 99%

Western Digital WD Elements de 8TB low from 149 euros to 114 euros, a 2.5 “desktop hard drive with USB 3.0 for backups and important files

External hard drive Western Digital Element de 5TB , goes from 109 euros to 90 euros, precious for this 2.5 “HDD with USB 3.0 to store and move files

Update your equipment with the internal storage unit Sandisk Ultra 3D 2.5 “, 1TB capacity and Serial ATA III at 90 euros, down from 109 euros

Image and sound

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S de 55″ at 453 euros, almost 100 euros of difference compared to other businesses. When we tested the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S we highlighted the good relationship between performance and cost, the attractiveness of its design, the fluidity of its operating system and its good performance in both content consumption and gaming. Compatible with HDR10 + technology, Dolby Audio sound, with Android TV with Chromecast integrated to play content in streaming or from the mobile.

TV LED 55 “XIAOMI MI TV 4S 4K-UHD Smart TV – Version ESP

One of the lowest prices we have seen in the LG OLED CX de 55 “ last year, at 1296 euros, 50 euros less than the offers of other businesses. In our review of the LG OLED55CX6LA we highlight its outstanding image quality, the completeness of its technologies for gaming, its cinema modes and the performance of the content in HDR. With 55-inch 10-bit OLED-type panel compatible with HDR10 +, HLG and Dolby Vision content. It also has a 2.2 channel sound configuration with 40W of power and Dolby Atmos to achieve a more immersive sound. Loaded to the teeth for gaming: 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, ALLM and the adaptive sync technologies of AMD’s FreeSync and NVIDIA’s G-SYNC refresh.

If you are looking for an affordable 4K smart TV with a good diagonal, the TCL 55P715 It goes down to 412 euros, almost 100 euros less in this model with a 55-inch panel of the entry range that stands out for the size of its panel, of the VA type, and for having Android TV as an OS with Chromecast integrated. With Direct LED backlighting and compatible with HDR10 content.

Several diagonals with offer in the Samsung Crystal UHD TU7125: the 75-inch goes to 809 euros from 979 euros, the 65-inch goes from 699 euros to 577 euros and the 50-inch from 479 to 395 euros. Last year’s 4K Smart TV with HDR10 + compliant VA Edge LED panel with Tizen 5.5 as OS, with game enhancer to play

Video game

Save yourself almost 20 euros on the PS5 headphones, the Pulse go to 82.50 euros, wireless and with noise cancellation

PULSE 3D Wireless Headphones – PlayStation 5

If you have an Xbox X / S and want to expand its storage, the Seagate STJR1000400 of 1TB of type PCIe Gen4x2 NVMe goes from 219 euros to 180 euros

Command Microsoft Xbox One Controller Wireless with wireless adapter goes from 56.99 euros to 47 euros

Ring Fit Adventure goes from 69 euros to 57 euros when putting it in the basket, accessory “fitness” for the Nintendo Switch

In other stores it is around 50 euros, in MediaMarkt the Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for 40 euros

Watch out for this great title, one of last year’s games at an irresistible price if you still don’t have it on your PS4: Death Stranding for 16.50 euros, in other discount stores it is 20 euros.

Another hit for PS4 that looks great: Marvel’s Spiderman for 15 euros when processing

Home

Google Nest Audio for 66 euros instead of the 79 euros it costs in other shops. A speaker with Google Assistant for those looking for audio quality

