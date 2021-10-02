“The 100” Season 7 will Reveal The Mystery of Anomaly: When will it Release?

One of the Most Popular American Sci-Fi Drama Television Series “The 100” will be back for Season 7. The Series tends to be the most-viewed series on Netflix. It was first launched in March 2014 on The CW Network.

So Now “The 100” is officially approved to be back for a fantastic Season 7. First, When Season 6 was released back on 30 April 2019, Season 7 renewal was dropped. But After some time, the news again came for the approval of season 7.

However, you have to wait more as there is no news of the release date of season 7 yet. As we all know that most of the season was released around the middle of the year. “The 100” is one of the best tv shows of The CW.

The series has been rated 7.7 on IMDB with the Growing Fans and Supporters all over the world. The Series is based on a novel of the same name by Kass Morgan.

Season 6 has left fans with so many unanswered questions that will be answered in season 7. Fans have been eagerly waiting for season 7 to unravel the Mystery of Anomaly.

As you all know that season 6 was about a big mystery of Anomaly. Well, there are some rumors that the upcoming season will be the final season of the series “The 100”.

When Will Season 7 Release?

Sincerely, The Release Date is not yet disclosed officially. But fans will be happy to know that the shooting of the upcoming season was started in August. So our Best Guess is that Season 7 will be releasing on April 2020, Same as Season 6.

The Cast of “The 100” confirms that the shooting has started. They also stated that Season 7 will be a more exciting season than ever as this season will have so many moments where fans will surely get Goosebumps. Fans will surely love Season 7 of “The 100”.

“The 100” Season 1-6 is Now Streaming on Netflix. Watch It Now.