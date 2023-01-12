Poker Face Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Natasha Lyonne one of the actors who has gotten the most praise in the last ten years. She is probably most well-known for playing the rude and angry Nicky Nichols in the Netflix hit show “Orange would be the New Black,” that did run from 2013 to 2019 and was nominated for 21 Emmys and won four of them.

Poker Face would be a new American TV show that will start airing soon. It was made by Rian Johnson for Peacock, a service for streaming movies and TV shows. Apparently. Reports say it is a mystery-comedy-drama with a “case of the week” theme. Peacock had said before that the series would start in March 2021, to Lyonne attached but also Johnson as the director. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman also were named co-showrunners.

Also, the story of the series revolves around Charlie, with a unique ability to tell who is lying. It seems that she takes her Plymouth Barracuda on the road and meets new people and strange crimes at every stop that she can’t help but solve.

After producing and directing Glass Onion, Rian Johnson’s next project is a Peacock series called Poker Face, which is set to come out later this month. It’s a murder mystery show without Benoit Blanc. Johnson and Natasha Lyonne, who really stars in the show, are both producers.

The series was announced by the streaming service throughout March 2021, as well as the end design has a very 1970s vibe, as shown in the trailer. Given the nature of a series, this is likely a throwback here to detective shows of a 1970s. Even so, almost anything with Lyonne’s name on it is likely to have the same vibe.

Poker Face will be similar to shows like Columbo, but there will be one big difference: the central protagonist is a detective by accident, which is done on purpose to create funny situations. The character played by Lyonne is neither a contract killer nor a policeman who worked her way up to the position of detective. She is not a superhuman. Instead, she is a woman with a power that lets her solve murder mysteries.

Poker Face Season 1 Release Date

Deadline says that there will be 10 episodes in the debut season of “Poker Face,” which will start on January 26, 2023. The first four episodes would then come out on that date, and each Thursday after that, there will be a new one.

Poker Face Season 1 Cast

The main character of the show is a casino worker named Charlie Cale, who is played by Natasha Lyonne. Charlie can always tell when someone is telling lies to her. Benjamin Bratt will return as the head of security at the place in which Cale works, and Dascha Polanco will play Charlie’s friend Natalie.

Many famous guest stars, like Stephanie Hsu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Castaneda, Chloe Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, Luis Guzman, Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, Cherry Jones, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Clea DuVall, Rowan Blanchard, and Adrien Brody, will appear in different episodes.

Poker Face Season 1 Trailer

On January 5, 2023, the teaser video for Poker Face came out, and you can watch it below.

Poker Face Season 1 Plot

The show is called a “mystery-of-the-week” in the show’s official plot summary. “Charlie has an amazing knack for figuring out when an individual is lying. She takes her Plymouth Barracuda on the road and meets new people and strange crimes at every stop that she just has to solve.

“Poker Face” is a mystery, comedy, and drama. Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, with a knack for figuring out when someone is lying. In a joint statement, Lyonne and “Poker Face” founder Rian Johnson said, “We invite you to obey Charlie on either a cross-country long drive as she meets a bandit’s gallery of actors or avenges a fresh unfairness each episode, armed as little as her uncanny ability to spot lies and a should with for her humanity “.

Lyonne and Johnson as well told potential viewers how the show got started by talking about a conversation they had over dinner. “What started as a conversation over steak frites as to what made detective shows such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of the little worlds in each new setting, guest stars trying to play killers and victims, and, most notably, a scrappy main character you all were ready to relax with and see win—led to the creation of Charlie.

She is different from most of the people she meets because she can always tell when an individual is lying. She is kind of like a lie detector, and as she moves around the country solving crimes by accident, her unique skill appears to put her into some funny situations.

Because of the way her central nervous system works and the fact that she is very good at reading people, she finds herself solving mysteries everywhere she goes. From what we can tell from the show’s trailer, it doesn’t look like Charlie goes looking for the murders she ends up near. Instead, it seems like they just happen to her.

She calls herself a “death magnet” in the trailer. Because of this, she can’t help but collaborate her magic. Unfortunately, it looks like her skills have attracted the attention of certain scary characters, which is bound to lead to some of Johnson’s best shenanigans as the season goes on. In short, it’s a comedy-drama that has been called a “case-of-the-week” mystery series.