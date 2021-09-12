The Resident: Season 3 Trailer and Plot Details

Fox released a new trailer for the third season of its American medical drama series, The Resident. This has left us in much anticipation for what’s to come in the new season. The preview picks up from the cliff-hanger of Season 2 and gives us a sneak peek into the next season.

The TV series is scheduled to be aired on the 24th of September at 8 p.m. It had us biting our nails with its dramatic ending leaving us to question the fate of Nic and Conrad’s relationship. On the other hand, it would be quite interesting to see how Nic decides between choosing the life of her sister or father.

Plot Details

According to the new trailer of season 3, we see that Nic finally gets ready to be serious with Conrad and wants to take it to the next level in their relationship. Nic always had her issues with commitment, and it will be interesting to see whether this couple “makes it or breaks it”. We also understand that there is a fire in the hospital while the two are trapped on either side of the door. Will this fire be a deciding factor of the fate of their relationship? ONLY TIME WILL TELL US.

Another plot development in the new season is the addition of a new character known as Dr Barrett Cain, which is to be played by Morris Chestnut. The particular role is to be portrayed as a “power-hungry and intimidating neurosurgeon” that can go to any extent to get his ‘job’ done. Again, this will be an exciting contrast to the ethically pure doctors at Chastain Park Memorial. Cain is an overachieving doctor who thinks of himself as a ‘superman physician’. He has ‘extraordinary’ gifts to cure the impossible, and this would prove to be an arc to the already existing plot of the series.

At the end of season 2, we also witness Randolph Bell being offered to sell the hospital because of its financial instability. The previous season ended with the decision pending while the other minor plots are also getting a cliff-hanger.

Season 3 of The Resident brings forth a lot of questions for the audience: –

Will the relationship between Nic and Conrad finally be a success or will it be compromised because of their professional life?

Will, the arrival of a new and competitive surgeon, result in internal disagreement, jealousy and betrayal?

What is going to happen to Nic’s father and sister?

Will Chastain become a part of an immoral business deal?

Well, it looks like we will have to wait until the 24th of September to get all our answers. So stay tuned for any clues in the further previews.