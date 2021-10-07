The Reason Behind Break-Up of “Kylie Jenner” and “Travis Scott” is Revealed!! IS SHE DATING SOMEONE?

It is True that Kylie and Travis decided to separate for a while. But what caught the attention of the fans is that she spent the night with her ex-boyfriend. Are they dating?

On Tuesday, rumors of a possible separation between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flooded on social networks. According to international media, the couple decided to take time to solve personal problems and focus on their careers.

Although this supposed separation is being carried out cordially, without dramas or lawyers. Many Fans wonder what led them to make this decision. Also, what will happen to Stormi, their daughter who was born on February 1, 2018?

DEFINITIVE SEPARATION?

Sources close to Jenner reveals that Scott has already taken some of his belongings from Kylie’s house. He is currently living in a property he has had for some time in West Hollywood. They also ensure that both are watching the best for little Stormi. So they have divided the custody of the girl in 50/50.

Although it is not a definitive separation, because it is believed that they are only “taking some time”. So This could be due to the stress that both are currently handling with their professional projects. Kylie as a businesswoman and Travis in the production of new music.

RUMORS OF INFIDELITY

Although none of them has ruled on this alleged separation. Some users did accuse Kylie of infidelity and believe that this could be the cause. The last time they saw them together at a public event was for the premiere of the rapper’s documentary on August 28.

However, it was announced that Kylie met her ex-boyfriend, Tyga on Tuesday night. According to this report, Jenner didn’t want to be home alone and decided to have a girl’s night with her best friends. Tyga was with other mutual friends and so she invited him to hang out.