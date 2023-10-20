The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know Far

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Karen Huger have all been on RHOP since its inception in 2016, making up four of the eight original cast members. The cast of RHOP, which now includes Candiace Dillard-Basset, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton in its seventh season, has been a driving force in keeping the show on the air. Long-term RHOP watchers have found the show’s consistency to be interesting.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8

In the Real Housewives franchise, RHOP stands out as the most divisive show. After the cancellation of The Real Housewives of D.C., the brand tried again with RHOP, but this time it was more successful. Though RHOP was met with suspicion in its early seasons, the show quickly gained popularity as it told more complicated and engaging storylines.

The series’ continued fascination comes from following the same group of women over a long period of time, with each woman experiencing her own unique drama. Season 8 of RHOP is almost ready to premiere, so things have been hectic for the cast.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Release Date

On Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Bravo will air the launch of season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The next day, the program will be available to watch on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Overview

On November 11, 2015, it was revealed that a new reality show will be airing in the Potomac area. This is the network’s second time trying to create a reality show set in the District of Columbia. The first attempt, The Real Housewives of D.C., ran for just one season in 2010 before being axed.

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Katie Rost featured in the first episode on January 17, 2016. [4] Rost was let go shortly into production on season two. The second season debuted on April 2, 2017, with the addition of Monique Samuels to the cast.

On April 1, 2018, the third season aired with new cast member Candiace Dillard Bassett and returning guest star Jordan in a “friend” role. After the third season, Jordan decided to leave the program.

Production for the new season started in August of 2018 and wrapped up in time for the May 5, 2019 debut. Dillard got married this season, and Rost became a “friend of the housewives.” Since Rost was excluded from the fourth season’s reunion filming, this episode was also his last of the season.

Wendy Osefo joined the cast for the fifth season debut on August 2, 2020, while Jackson Jordan made a special appearance. As of December 2020, Samuels has said that she will no longer be appearing on the show. New housewives Mia Thornton and Askale Davis joined the cast for the launch of season six on July 11, 2021.

After Davis’ departure in the sixth season finale on October 9, 2022, former housewife Charrisse Jackson-Jordan returned as a friend of the housewives, joining Jacqueline Blake for the beginning of the seventh season on October 9, 2022. Rost and Davis, two former cast members, appeared in cameo roles. On November 5, 2023, the launch of the eighth season will introduce viewers to new housewives Nneka Ihim and Keiana Stewart, as well as the return of Jackson-Jordan to her “friend of the housewives” status. Blake, a former cast member, will return for a cameo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Cast

Season 8 of Real Housewives of Potomac will include a reunion of the original cast members. The whole cast from Season 7 is returning, so fans can look forward to seeing familiar faces like Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and the show’s grand dame, Karen Huger.

Mia Thornton, Wendy Osefo, and Candiace Dillard Bassett have also joined the cast to provide some spice. Still, there’s more to come! Be on the lookout for Nneka Ihim, the newest member of the Housewives family who is sure to bring her own unique style to the table.

Keep your seats at intermission because we have a wide variety of interesting new cast members who will be joining this dynamic group. The new season will include many notable guests, including returning favorites and exciting newcomers who are guaranteed to make an impression.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Plot

Although particular narrative elements for Season 8 have been kept under wraps for the time being, viewers can likely expect that the program will continue to analyze the interpersonal dynamics and ties that exist among the group of housewives. From intimate family problems to world-changing catastrophes to stunning makeovers, the show’s prior seasons have covered everything. As the ladies navigate their relationships and individual goals, exciting moments that viewers won’t want to miss are to be anticipated.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Trailer

The teaser for season 8 of RHOP made the Housewives of the Potomac seem like they were from a 1970s comedy. After introducing several returning faces, the show proclaimed Nneka the new “grand dame” of the Potomac. This new season’s format shift highlights forthcoming dramas. Robyn’s problems with Juan and rumors that Wendy’s mom is investigating other faiths are just two examples of the turmoil that fans of RHOP can expect from the upcoming eighth season.

The teaser then cuts to a comedy set in the 1970s, when the cast members are still at odds. The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 promo promises both actual and symbolic flames.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8?

New episodes of RHOP premiere on Bravo in the United States immediately after they have been produced. Bravo may be seen via live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV for individuals who no longer subscribe to conventional cable or satellite television. Peacock also offers episode streaming the day after they air. Hayu subscribers in the UK may look forward to seeing new episodes regularly.

Conclusion

As the eighth season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” begins, viewers know to expect more of the same from their favorite show. Season 8 of Potomac is certain to capture viewers once again because of new characters, the return of fan favorites, and the show’s signature elegant setting.

The release date and plot specifics for RHOP Season 8 are unclear, but viewers can expect the show’s signature combination of reality TV thrills and emotional experiences. Keep up with the latest news, and get excited for what is sure to be another amazing season of RHOP.