Kono Oto Tomare Chapter 129 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Takezou made an effort to persuade the lads, but they turned to violence and attempted to shove him away. At that moment, a helping hand extended to touch Takezou, and that person ejected all the troublemakers from the club room.

Chika is shocked to see the grandmother of the Talkies high school team when they tell her that their performance is tomorrow; however, Shizune explains that she is there to watch her friend’s grandson play.

When Takezou inquires about the institution her granddaughter attends, she responds with Eidai Prefectural High School.

Amyu is the author and illustrator of the Japanese manga series Kono Oto Tomare, also known as Sounds of Life.

The well regarded Japanese shonen journal Jump Square used to print this comic every week.

The manga series is referred to as shonen, which indicates that it was made specifically with young people and high schoolers in mind.

The well-known Shueisha Publishers is responsible for the manga’s publication. The manga’s first chapter debuted in the magazine in August 2012.

The manga had a huge success because it was able to draw in young readers. They frequently felt a connection to the manga’s plot.

Additionally, it has been reported that the manga series has sold over 5.5 million copies. All 120+ chapters were assembled on October 4 and then transformed into 25 distinct tankobons.

Typically, the manga is published in 20 volumes, with 5?6 chapters per volume. It is said that the manga continues to ongoing and that the current chapter is where the story ends.

Later, Platinum Vision chose the manga for an animated series as a sign of its popularity.

The anime adaptation was directed solely by Ryoma Mizuna. Kisara Takahashi and Ikumi Koga created the anime.

The storyline & the screenplay for the cartoon adaptation were written by Aymuo Hisao herself. At Platinum Vision Studios, excellent animation work was produced.

Japanese television networks such Tokyo MX, Wowow, HTB, and BS11 were the official broadcasters of The Nine.

Kono Oto Tomare Chapter 129 Release Date

The 129th chapter of Kono Oto Tomare! will be released on November 8, 2023. In the well-known manga collection Kono Oto Tomare! Online access to all 129 chapters will be soon accessible.

Kono Oto Tomare Chapter 129 Trailer

Kono Oto Tomare Chapter 129 Plot

The story Kono Oto Tomare, popularly shortened to Stop This Sound, was written by Sakura Amyuu. She also created the story’s illustration.

The main focus of the narrative is Takezou Kurata’s high school’s Koto Music Club, which is not highly recognized outside of the institution.

He was left to continue leading the club in his capacity as president after the other club members graduated.

Takezou Kurata was about to give up on the club until Chika Kudou approached him and issued an invitation to join. Chika Kudou was well-known for causing trouble at the school.

Despite the fact which the club is in immediate danger, Takezou is reluctant to admit him because he is worried about the rumors that are circulating concerning him.

Takezou learns, however, that Chika has a very odd connection to the club and may not be as bad of a person that they had initially believed.

This prompts Takezou to accept Chika as a member of the team. Following that, renowned koto performer Satowa Houzuki made the decision to become a band member.

She uses her seductive nature to persuade Kudo’s energetic friends Michitaka Sakai, Saneyasu Adachi, and Kouta Mizuhara to join the dying club.

To Kurata’s dismay, Houzuki vows that they would seek to improve as koto players and will compete for the title of best in the country now that you have enough players to maintain the club’s reputation.

The goals and ambitions of this mismatched group of young artists have a fair chance of coming true if they can get past their differences and put aside their worries. There are several obstacles on the path in front of them.

The Koto Club of the well-known high school Toksie, located on Kanagawa, is the primary center of the narrative. As everyone in the organization either departed or graduated as seniors, the anime depicts the Koto Club as being vacant.

Takezo, a young child with a passion for music, is the only one still present at the club.

No one has yet arrived despite the passage of time. Chika Kudo, who was a very unpleasant boy and constantly disregarded the rules, had just finished filling out the application for the Kodo club.

He is also infamous for destroying the Koto instrument store owned by his own grandfather. Nobody is sure why he did it, but they all assumed it was him.

Takezo is terrified upon learning that Chika has submitted an application, but after Chika joined, they both grew close and started communicating their feelings.

Takezo is astonished when he learns the reality behind Chika’s story that the shop was burning down. Takezo has now come to understand Chika’s true character and his love for Koto.

As time went on, a growing number of people started signing up for the Koto Club. Everyone joined the club for a different purpose.

Some people were very passionate about music, some had memories associated with it, and some wanted to learn something new.