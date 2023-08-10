The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A new and much awaited online series is The Next Black Millionaires, Season 1. It is a unique documentary series that depicts the aspiring black youths’ goals coming reality.

The six-episode series will debut on Roku on July 7, 2023, a Friday. SheaMoisture is collaborating with Roku Channel as well as MACRO Television Studios to launch.

The SheaMoisture Next Black Millionaires initiative’s three winners will be highlighted on the program and receive a $100,000 grant, mentoring, and support from the business community as they launch their enterprises.

The three young individuals will be followed by cameras as they embark on a difficult journey to “grow what they enjoy into million-dollar businesses.”

The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Release Date

The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Cast

Latoya Stirrup from Kazmaje, Neil Hudson from Scotch Boyz, and Dorian Morris from Undefined Beauty are cast members of The Next Black Millionaires Season 1.

Dorian wants to provide products that are clean and mindful of plant magic in order to “undefine” and “democratize” the current beauty market.

LaToya Stirrup and her two sisters came up with the concept for this company, which distributes items for African-Americans to take care of their hair.

The things are so popular that they may be found in great numbers, especially the finger detangling item.

Neil Hudson and his three boyhood friends launched Scotch Boyz in a BBQ competition after developing a special sauce that was in great demand.

The company’s seasonings and sauces are among the most well-known brands in their category and include some of the most recognizable Jamaican tastes.

The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Trailer

The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Plot

Three outstanding winners of the SheaMoisture Next Black Millionaires program are highlighted in this captivating series, The Next Black Millionaires.

With the help of a $100,000 grant, coaching, and insightful suggestions from business experts, these budding entrepreneurs are all prepared to realize their business dreams.

With the help of seasoned mentors, they will manage relationships and business endeavors and conquer difficult problems, allowing viewers to see the ups and downs, struggles, and successes.

These selected businesspeople are the new breed of millennials, motivated to endure and make sure their goods are successful on the market.

The stakes were high since the organization’s founder insists that they must take advantage of this opportunity or else someone else may get the chance.

The Next Black Millionaires is expected to be an engrossing and uplifting display of the grit, perseverance, and entrepreneurial spirit of these gifted people as they work to make their mark in the economic world.