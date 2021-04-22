Netflix: The Witcher, Sex Education and La Casa de Papel will return in the second half of 2021

Netflix has announced that The Witcher, Sex Education, La Casa de Papel, and more series will return to streaming service in the second half of this year.

The news of these shows returning to the streaming service came in the company’s report on financial results for the first quarter of the year. Netflix reported just under four million new subscribers for its first quarter, below the expectations of analysts and the company, although anticipated a re-acceleration of growth of paid memberships for the second half of 2021 due to a “second half very strong.”.

Netflix highlighted The Witcher, Sex Education and La Casa de Papel as some of the “great hits” who would return with additional seasons later this year, while highlighted “an exciting variety” from original movies, including large-scale ones. Some of them, driven by big stars. It is the case of Red Notice and Don’t Look Up, which are scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Also, Netflix pledged to release at least one new movie per week throughout 2021 for a total of at least 70 movies. Other notable titles announced earlier in the year included Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Halle Berry Bruised’s directorial debut, superhero comedy Thunder Force and action movie Escape from Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

Netflix too has been investing more in anime content after noticing exceptional acceptance in anime streaming on the platform, with stats showing that over 100 million households watched at least one anime title on Netflix between October 2019 and September 2020, a notable increase of more than 50% over the previous year’s figures.

With dozens of new shows and movies on the horizon, there will be plenty of content to choose from, although it is likely that The Witcher Season 2 is one of the most anticipated titles given the success of the first season. Henry Cavill shared a photo earlier this month to celebrate that production on the second season has now ended.

The Witcher Season 2 will begin with Geralt of Rivia taking Princess Ciri to the safest place she knows: Kaer Morhen’s childhood home. There, he will endeavor to protect Ciri from the mysterious power within her while the kings of the continent, the elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside the castle walls, located within the Kingdom of Kaedwen.

The second season does not have a release date yetAlthough it is expected that the third will also be announced soon. Netflix is ​​also working on The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-part spinoff prequel set 1,200 years earlier that Geralt walked the lands of the Northern Kingdoms. And he’s also working on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a anime film centered on Vesemir, friend and mentor of Geralt.