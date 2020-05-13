The protector season 4 Release Date, Plot and Cast

Share it:

What the plot of “The protector” is about?

The Protector is a Turkish drama fantasy series. Another name of the series protector is Hakam Muhafiz. It was created by Bonnie Karane ki. There are 3 seasons to the series. The first season is consists of 10 episodes and premiered on December 14, 2018. The second season is consists of 8 episodes and premiered on April 26, 2019. The third season is renewed on June 10, 2019, and consists of seven episodes. The running time of the episodes is 30-50 min.

Starring cast of the Series Cagatay Ulusoy,Ayca Aysin Turan, Hazar Erguelu,Okan Takanik,Burcin Terzioglu,E nahin ozturk,taner olmez.

The expected plot of “ The protector” season 4

The seasons of protector got a huge appreciation among the fan and the third season was ended with a twist and turn it was ended like Season 3 of The Protector ends with Hakan on the run and leaping into the Bosphorus to escape the horde of mind-slaves and resurfacing to find himself in the body of the first Protector. Seasons 1 to 3 of The Protector is available to stream now on Netflix while a fourth season has already been confirmed. Season 4 is expected to take the story right off from here and follow Hakan in his quest to put an end to the atrocities of the Immortals.

The expected cast of the series season 4

The cast of The Protector includes Çağatay Ulusoy (Hakan), Okan Yalabık (Faysal Erdem), Burçin Terzioğlu (Ruya), Engin Öztürk (Levent), and Hazar Ergüçlü (Zeynep), and new characters were also added, which we can expect to see in the upcoming season

Expected release date of the season 4

However, season 2 and 3 release on March and April Netflix maintain this release schedule for season 4 in March on April 2021. This can be expected due to the pandemic situation.

