The Black Summer Season 2: Updates, Cast, Expected Release Date, things you need to know

As we all know that the first season of The Black Summer is one of the hit list shows of Netflix. But at the end of its first season, they left us with a question that everybody wants to know. Is this show return back with its second season?

So here is good news for you guys, according to some reports the producers are looking to direct the second season of this show where you all get the answers to your question. However, the direction of this show is already approved by Netflix, and the shooting of this show gets started in Alberta, Canada.

The Black Summer Season 2: Things you need to know

The second thing that you all are wondering is who will be back in the second season? Some of the expected characters that will come back in the second season are Jaime King who will be returned back as Rose, Justin Chu Cary will return again as Spears, Christine Lee will be returned back as Kyungsun, and there might be a chance that John Hyams will also return back as the Sole Showrunner. These names are the only ones that have been confirmed by the teams, and for the rest of the cast members, we need to wait till the update.

The Black Summer Season 2: Expected Story

In an interview, Jaime King clearly mentioned that the second season is entirely out of your thinking, and the things that you are expecting to happen will not happen for sure. He also said that whenever he read the script of the second season, he does not believe that how he can write such a twisted story.

The Black Summer Season 2: Expected Release Date

However, there is no official date released by the producing team, but we all are expecting to get it by the last months of 2020.

