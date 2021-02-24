The Promised Neverland to launch its game in spring 2021

CyberAgent announced Monday that the game for smartphones, inspired by The Promised Neverland, will be released for iOS and Android devices this spring under the title Yakusoku no Neverland – Kariniwa Kara no Dass (The Promised Neverland: Escape from the Hunting Grounds).

The company opened a official Web site for the game. This is an online escape game, in which four players will work together to get out of a map based on the series of anime. Players control different characters and can use a variety of weapons and items to defeat demons.

Pre-registration is open now. The game app will be free, but will have optional in-app purchases. The Truth News shares a screenshot that gives a first look at the gameplay en The Promised Neverland: Escape from the Hunting Grounds.

Yakusoku no Neverland game preview

More about The Promised Neverland

The first anime adaptation (also known as Yakusoku no Neverland) premiered in January 2019. Aniplex from America aired in the anime on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and HIDIVE. Toonami began streaming the show in April 2019.

The premiere of a second season of the anime in October 2020, but it was delayed until January 2021 due to the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on production.

Finally, the second season of The Promised Neverland premiered on January 7 and has received strong criticism for “apparently” not being faithful to the material of manga original. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, with dubbing and subtitles in multiple languages.

On the other hand, The Promised Neverland inspired a live action adaptation (live action) that opened on December 18. Additionally, Amazon is developing its own live-action adaptation separate from the manga written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.

