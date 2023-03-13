Wellington Paranormal Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With its upcoming fourth season, the cult-favorite sci-fi comedy Wellington Paranormal will end. The show, which is a spinoff of a vampire comedy How much We Do Between the Shadows, is about a small town police force that has to deal with anything from aliens to evil spirits.

Simply put, it fits into a comedy niche even more than the subject matter of Our Shadows and is just as funny yet different in terrifyingly strange ways.

In the same way that Peacemaker took a piece of the DC Universe and put it on its own, this series has focused on an interesting part of the Shadows-verse.

Like What We Do in the Shadows, the New Zealand horror comedy mockumentary has some fans around the world. It later came to the U.S. with broadcasts on The CW as well as streaming on HBO Max.

Teasers for the upcoming season 4 on the New Zealand system call it the “Final Season,” which seems to confirm that this will be the last run of episodes.

When will Season 5 of Wellington Paranormal come out? Will there be a fifth season of Wellington Paranormal on TVNZ 2? If Wellington Paranormal will be back for a second season or not?

Find out what the most reliable news is about the next season of TVNZ 2’s Wellington Paranormal. Find out if Wellington Paranormal will be renewed or canceled.

Wellington Paranormal began on TVNZ 2 on July 11, 2018. Wellington Paranormal is indeed a 30-minute comedy/crime/horror TV show that is now in its fourth season. Wellington Paranormal airs on TVNZ 2 every Wednesday at 20:30.

Unfortunately, TVNZ 2 chose not to give Wellington Paranormal a 5th season. So, Wellington Paranormal is canceled and won’t be back on TVNZ 2 for another season.

If there is a change in the show’s status and TVNZ 2 decides to bring back Wellington Supernatural for another season, this page will be changed. So, guys, we’re sorry to have to tell you the bad news. Keep an eye out for news. If something changes, we’ll let you know.

Wellington Paranormal Season 5 Release Date

Wellington Paranormal is a horror-comedy TV show from New Zealand. It was made by Jemaine Clement and Paul Yates. Writers Jemaine Clement, Paul Yates, Melanie Bracewell, and Jessica Hansell are behind the series.

It is led by Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. It is directed by Jemaine Clement, Jackie van Beek, and Tim van Dammen. New Zealand Documentary Films is in charge of making the whole series.

Six episodes of the first period of Wellington Paranormal came out on July 11, 2018. Season 1 came out on October 16, 2018. On October 16, 2019, the creators released Season 2, which has 6 episodes like Season 1.

People were excited about the show. People were interested in the horror-comedy genre. This made the people who made the show want to make Season 3, which came out on Feb 21, 2021, as well as Season 4, which just came out on Feb 16, 2022.

On March 23, 2022, the last episode of a fourth season came out. Since the last season just came out, we can’t say anything about what will happen in “Wellington Paranormal Season 5.”

Since the show came out a few months ago, the creators haven’t given any notifications or even hints about what will happen in Season 5. If they were going to do it, they could at least let us know what was going on.

But if you look at how the other seasons came out, there is also a chance that Wellington Paranormal Season 5 could come out in late 2023.

Wellington Paranormal Season 5 Cast

The main aim characters are

Mike Minogue as Officer Kyle Minogue

Karen O’Leary as Officer O’Leary

Maaka Pohatu as Sergeant Ruawai Maaka

Thomas Sainsbury as Constable Parker

Recurring characters are

Lynda Topp as Mrs. O’Leary

Guest Roles are

Cori Gonzalez-Macuer as Nick

Jemaine Clement as Mobot Voice

Rhys Darby as Anton

The same cast members might be there in Wellington Paranormal Season 5 as well.

Wellington Paranormal Season 5 Trailer

Wellington Paranormal Season 5 Plot

At the start of the story, Minogue and O’Leary, two police officers in Wellington, see a drunk girl and take her to a police station.

But she is shocked once she climbs up the walls of a police station like a spider and says she is Baazual of an Unholy Realm.

Soon after what happened, both of the officers were hired by the Paranormal component and given the job of solving all of Wellington’s strange events.

The next case they fix is about a cow that was found on top of a tall tree. They thought it was because of aliens.

Next, in Khandala, they attend an outdoor party, but strangely, when the music stops, everyone leaves.

Like always, they say that ghosts are to blame. The next case is not very interesting. A pizza delivery man says that a dog wearing skinny jeans is chasing him.

Soon, they find out that Sheena, a young girl, owns it. But to everyone’s surprise, Sheena changes into a werewolf while they’re driving. Her boyfriend told her she had to do this.

When a zombie bites two police officers, they turn into zombies and start biting people.

When the paranormal unit finds out what’s going on, they quickly protect the people. Even though the two officers are back to normal, they are put back on desk duty.

Ten fishermen were last seen going out to sea. Minogue and O’Leary head out to sea to find out more.

They find that sea prime minister Taniwha has come out because of overfishing and has taken the angler into custody.

They find a way to save 9 of them, but 1 gets away. Next, they find a magical school where three girls who are witchcraft are to blame for every one of the strange things that happen there.

People keep getting scared by ghost policemen because honking your horn is against the law, which is silly.

The next case shocks all of the officers, which is a surprise. They find this same body of a man who looks exactly like Minogue.

Further investigation leads people to the other side of Wellington, where they find copies of every one.

They find out that these are the same aliens who were there before. They send the alliance back into space in some way.

The second case is when people’s cell phones go missing and end up in a strange place, where they start to form a snake and then a robot.

They fight with such a monster that can’t be seen. When they find out what caused it, they become friends with it. The big creature from before kidnaps a camper so that it can mate with her.

The officer tells the camper that he is a man and that it is impossible for the monster to come back.

People are being chased by toys that they are afraid of. Later, the police find out that the owner of the Fear Factory is to blame.

They also deal with other cases, such as one with ghostly bad guys, a normal meteorite strike, as well as a fatberg that can think for itself.