The Promised Neverland How many episodes will season 3 have?

Based on a manga series Japanese written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland is a anime dystopian horror and fantasy. The first season aired between January 10, 2019 and March 29, 2019. It received great critical acclaim and the show was renewed for a season 2.

However, when it began airing, the reaction for the second season was overwhelmingly negative. If you wonder if the series will have a season 3, in The Truth News We share everything we know with you.

Season 2 of The Promised Neverland premiered on January 8, 2021 and aired 11 episodes (and a special) before concluding on March 26, 2021. CloverWorks Studios produced the series, with Mamoru Kanbe as director and Kaiu Shirai as lead writer.

Foto: The Promised Neverland (CloverWorks)

Total episodes in season 3

Season 3 is unlikely to happen, as the show has covered all the chapters of the manga series, and the last moments of the season 2 finale show the last chapter of the manga.

The producers condensed 144 chapters (15 volumes) in the 11 episodes of season 2, often omitting crucial bows like Goldy Pond Battle. The ideal would have been to faithfully adapt the manga and give it one or two more anime seasons with a total of 11 episodes each.

Will the Promised Neverland get a new anime?

Although The Promised Neverland program has ended all the chapters of the manga (at an accelerated rate), not everything is bad for the future of the series. Other famous anime like Fullmetal Alchemist, Fruits Basket, and Shaman King feature a reboot more faithful to its original manga material.

So if time is an ally for fans or The Promised Neverland’s popularity endures over the years, we can look forward to a new anime remake of the series. This way Norman, Ray and Emma could tell us their full story.

