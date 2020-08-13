The prestigious coach who rejected an offer from Barcelona to replace Quique Setién

Share it:

Quique Setién has a contract with Barcelona until June 2022 (Reuters)

Despite still having life in the Champions League, the Barcelona leadership knows that the continuity of Quique Setien Leading the first team depends exclusively on obtaining the trophy and taking into account the complexity of such an objective, he has been working for weeks to close his possible replacement.

At the end of July, several European media had pointed out three names that could succeed the current technical director. They were Xavi Hernanez, idol of the club, Laurent blanc, who was offered by entrepreneurs, and Patrick Kluivert, who currently works at the head of the Reservation. However, at this time a fourth surname was leaked that would have rejected the proposal.

As published by the Gallic portal Le10sports, the Field lines Nou They came to France to find the telephone number of Arsène Wenger. The man who worked for 22 years and won 17 titles at the helm of Arsenal de la Premier League, shares the game philosophy of the Catalan team and has the necessary experience to lead a changing room full of figures, among which stands out Lionel Messi.

But to the surprise of the leaders, the 70-year-old coach would have said "no" to the offer. Although the offer was not reported, the site indicates that the project did not excite the DT, who still feels like managing again and remains attentive to the opportunities that the European market may give him.

Barcelona have not added titles so far this season (Reuters)

The truth is that Barcelona continues working to advance in the Champions League. After eliminating the Napoli (4-2 overall) will now be measured in the quarterfinals against the mighty Bayern Munich in a duel to be held in Lisbon, within the framework of Final 8 designed by UEFA due to the inconveniences caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In case of beating the champion of the Bundesliga, the Catalan cast will face the winner of the cross between the Manchester City, which left Real Madrid on the road, and the Olympique Lyon, which eliminated the Juventus.

With respect to Setien, he has a contract until June 2022 and his only exit clause is linked to a possible electoral result next year. If Josep Maria Bartomeu lose in the elections, whoever succeeds him in office may end the link with the current coach. Therefore, if the Barça team does not obtain the Champions League, and therefore closes the season without titles, the leadership will have to fire Quique if you intend to do a change of helm in the dressing room.

