The Penguin: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything We Know Far

After The Batman by Matt Reeves was praised by critics and did well at the box office, it was reported that one of the movie’s bad guys would be getting his TV show on HBO. That Batman bad guy was none other than Collin Farrell’s Penguin, also known as Oswald Cobblepot (or Oz for short).

In the DC movie, Penguin is one of Batman’s enemies that he has to get past on his way to find The Riddler. One of the greatest parts of the Batman movie is when Batman chases him in his car through the rainy streets of Gotham.

Farrell’s performance got a lot of gratitude, and he was without a doubt one of the best parts of a movie that was full of them. Then, it was announced that The Penguin would be receiving a spin-off show of his own. So, we’ve put together all the information about the show’s story, cast, and more.

The Penguin Release Date Speculation

The Penguin is presently set to debut in 2024, although no official date has been announced at this time. Colin Farrell said in January 2023 that filming may begin in February. Before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes halted production, the series had been shooting in New York City for some time. Now that the strikes have ended, shooting has begun on The Penguin, so viewers may anticipate a quick return to the criminal underworld of Gotham City.

The Penguin Cast

At the moment, there aren’t very many people in The Penguin Show. Colin Farrell will return as The Penguin and some new people will join him.

Farrell played the role in the dark superhero movie, and since The Penguin series is a spin-off of that, he is going to be the star of the show. We also are aware that the one-of-a-kind Clancy Brown will play Salvatore Maroni, the former boss of crime in Gotham.

Who is in the show “The Penguin?”

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Rhenzy Feliz

Michael Kelly

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Deirdre O’Connell

The Penguin Plot

New information about the narrative of the program was revealed in the Penguin teaser video. The trailer seems to suggest without a reasonable doubt that the series would revolve around Cobbleplot’s efforts to consolidate power in Gotham after the events of The Batman movie, whereby Gotham was engulfed in turmoil by The Riddler.

Notably, there are striking similarities between this plot and the Batman: No Man’s Land comic book series, in which a gang of Gotham criminals tried to seize control of parts of the city after it had been mostly devastated.

Given this, it would make sense for Reeves to draw inspiration from this series for the Batman franchise. After all, he has often said that DC’s comics play a significant role in the screenplays for these movies.

It would also make sense because the story features villains who are widely believed to be in the sequel, such as Clayface and the Joker (whose role in Batman 2 is practically set in stone), though it is worth noting that Riddler flees Gotham for the entirety of this arc. However, considering the film’s darker take on the DC villain, this last detail wouldn’t necessarily need to be changed.

Is The Penguin a Batman spin-off?

The Penguin Show is a spin-off of Batman. It will follow the bad acts and misadventures of Oswald Cobblepot, who will be played by Collin Farrell, who also played a bad guy in The Batman movie. So, we know it will take place in Matt Reeves’s rainy Gotham. We are also aware that The Penguin will be related to Pattinson’s Batman in some way.

Who’s Making The Penguin?

The series will be made for HBO Max by Matt Reeves and his production partner Dylan Clark, who also worked on The Batman.

The show will be run by Lauren LeFranc, and Colin Farrell recently said in an interview that the writers of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Chuck will be writing all of the episodes.Craig Zobel, whose series Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet won an Emmy, will be in charge of the first two episodes of The Penguin. Michael Marino, who was nominated for an Oscar for his amazing hair and makeup work in The Batman, will be back to do Colin Farrell’s makeup for this series.

The Penguin Trailer

We thought that, since The Penguin isn’t coming out for a while, a video wouldn’t come out for a while either. But in April 2023, HBO Max posted a sneak video that was surprisingly long and detailed. The trailer shows some behind-the-scenes shots, as well as first looks at Carmen Ejogo, Michael Kelly, and Cristin Milioti, who are all in the group.

How to watch The Penguin?

The first episode of the Penguin show will air on HBO, and it will also be accessible to watch on HBO’s online service.