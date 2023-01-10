House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

Just days after the debut, House of the Dragon was formally extended for Season Two, which came as no surprise. The HBO prequel series for Game of Thrones broke records for being the most viewed premiere episode in the network’s history, drawing more than 25 million viewers within its first week. Even better than the first, the second episode maintained its audience all the way until the season’s climax.

A reassurance that HBO has still been fully committed to Game of Thrones came from the prompt renewal. Other spinoff projects are reportedly in the works, such as a Game of Thrones sequel which would accompany Jon Snow to the north. (HBO might also be evaluating Steve Toussaint’s popularity as Coryls “the Sea Snake” Velaryon, the commander of Westeros’s most potent fleet and the subject of a great expedition around the globe that was supposedly presented around the same time as House of the Dragon.)

House of the Dragon Season 2

It was difficult to top the House of the Dragon’s final episode, which saw Rhaenys emerging from beneath the flagstones just on the back of her dragon. Sensational. But who could have predicted that it would be brutally cut — uh, surpassed — by the finale’s own big dragon moment?

Not everyone survives, and the consequences that follow will be enormous, in the spirit of the Game of Thrones realm. Here is all we know currently regarding House of the Dragon season two since we know you can’t wait.

The authority of the House of the Dragon is at its height at this period, and none of the other great houses can contend with them. However, by choosing his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen as his successor rather than his son Aegon II, the weak King Viserys sows the seeds of his family’s impending tragedy.

As two groups, the Greens and the Blacks fought to control the Iron Throne, we watched as the royal family gradually became hostile to one another over the first season. What is next for the epic series now that Viserys’ death brought everything to a climax and ignited a civil war? The release date for Season 2 of House of the Dragons is shown below.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Cast

The House of the Dragon season 2 cast may likely consist of the following, however, this is not a given:

Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy

Daemon Targaryen played by Matt Smith

Alic Hightower played by Olivia Cooke

Otto Hightower played by Rhys Ifans

Rhaenys Targaryen played by Eve Best

Corlys Velaryon is played by Steve Touissant

Ser Criston Cole is played by Fabien Frankel

Larys Strong played by Matthew Needham

Paddy Considine and Elliot Grihault, who portrayed King Viserys Targaryen and Prince Lucerys, respectively, in the House of the Dragon, are regrettably two performers that are unlikely to return since both passed away at the conclusion of season 1.

Paddy Considine will not be joining the season two cast either. Sadly, King Viserys has left his crown on the Iron Throne and ordered his quarreling children to kill each other to get it back.

The designated successor Rhaenyra Targaryen will be played by Emma D’Arcy once again as she struggles to establish her rightful place on the Iron Throne. She will undoubtedly encounter further obstacles from Queen Alicent, which will bring Olivia Cooke back.

Aegon “the younger” Targaryen, Viserys Targaryen, and Joffrey Velaryon, Rhaenyra’s younger offspring, could mature into new members of the crew in the future. Daeron Targaryen, the second child of Alicent and Viserys, has no chance. In the TV adaption, he appears to have been dropped from the family tree.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Plot

The novel Fire and Blood, which served as the basis for the TV show, has greatly influenced our understanding of the House of the Dragon season 2 narrative. Where the initial season left off, with Rhaenyra’s oldest son Jacaerys seeking to rally support for his mother, the second season is expected to follow up where it did.

The Targaryen civil war will then intensify as the Blacks and Greens fight it out for control of the Iron Throne as they rampage over the Riverlands. It’s impossible to anticipate where House of the Dragon will finish since we don’t know how many seasons the show will have, but if we had to guess, we’d say season 2 would conclude with Rhaenyra taking control of King’s Landing.

The show controversially wed Rhaenyra and her uncle Daemon in the second part of Season One, yet many viewers don’t seem to mind. Sara Hess, the author of House of the Dragon, told The Hollywood Reporter that “He’s turned Internet Boyfriend in a manner that defies me.” Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t amazing and tremendously charming, and he’s fantastic in the part. However, Daemon is a… He won’t be my boyfriend, I promise! I find it odd that they all say, “Oh, daddy!” And all I can think is, “Really? ” She also hinted at the couple’s future beyond Season One.

We’re now scripting season two and determining the details of his connection with Rhaenyra. Hess kept talking. In the novel Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, there are several interpretations of it. Uh Oh! Trouble in the paradise of the uncle-husband-niece-wife?

House of Dragon is taken from George R.R. Martin’s completed book, Fire & Blood, thus its plot is mostly predetermined, unlike the fandom’s excessive speculation about Thrones. Despite the fact that numerous show deaths and significant narrative twists have occurred suddenly, fantasy series fans have done a remarkable job so far of keeping the destiny of many of its well-known key characters a secret.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date

News of the series’ approval for a second season came on August 26, just after the season 1 premiere. Ryan Condal, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, told Variety that filming will start in the early months of 2023. He said to the source that the release date of season 2 is “to be decided.”

Though it has been widely known that production won’t begin for a few more months, the news shouldn’t surprise. In March 2023, D’Arcy and the remainder of the actors are anticipated to resume filming. Therefore, a release date in 2024 seems to be the most plausible, albeit the specific day in 2024 is still uncertain.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Episodes

Like Season 1, it very probably will have ten episodes. Despite what it accomplished with the last two seasons of Game of Thrones, HBO generally keeps the season durations of its series consistent. George R.R. Martin stated that it would take 4 10-episode seasons to finish his narrative.

Where is House of the Dragon Season 2 filmed?

Season 1 was shot in a number of European sites, including Cornwall, Herfordshire, Cáceres, the Castle of Monsanto in Portugal, and more. The same sites will likely be used for Season 2, with Spain being the only one with official confirmation as of October 2022.

Where to watch House of the Dragon Season 2

Watch the whole first season of House of the Dragon only on HBO Max right now by visiting the HBO Max website or downloading the HBO Max app.

The brass of the House of the Dragon is changing administrations, much like the Targaryens. Miguel Sapochnik, a co-showrunner who already directed three Season 1 episode, left his position after Season 1’s filming was complete.

Although no official explanation was offered, it seems that the demands of the position — Sapochnik spent three years working on House of the Dragon solely for Season 1 after helming some of Game of Thrones’ most taxing episodes — got to be too much for him. Sapochnik will continue to serve as an executive producer while Ryan Condal will continue to serve as the show’s only writer.