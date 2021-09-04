Disney is About to Start Own Streaming Channel From November

On Tuesday, Walt Disney Co announced that they are also making a way to put the leg on the Streaming Channel. Netflix Gets its own height in streaming media on Worldwide. Disney making a step into Streaming Channel.

Walt Disney Co said that they offer a $13 per month bundle for streaming channel. And they are about to start three streaming channel from November this year. Currently, People prefer to”Netflix and Chill” instead of going for a movie. The streaming channel has no boundary to making content. And these things attract the most of audience. Streaming Media gives true and bitter truth content to their Audience.

The Streaming Channel Offering the three different channel for his audience. Every Channel, they serve different content. The Streaming Channel Such as Disney+ is for family and friends watching content. Sport service channel ESPN+ is for the sports lover, and Hulu is for adult series. In Hulu Series, you will be offering you $5 Discount on per month package. In Hulu Channel, you will see the commercial content also.

This Plan is designed to same as Netflix’s Most Popular Plan. Bundle price is the same as Netflix’s Plan. And every channel account is accessible in two devices. So, Simultaneously you can watch content in two devices.

Analyst Kamal Khan has stated in their blog site about the Disney Co’s Streaming Channel. They Announced, “hamstrung Netflix by announcing a bundle of Disney+ and ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu at the same price point”

On another side, Netflix and Disney Official Executives are said about the new streaming channel. So, they believe that they are focusing on the grooming streaming channel and they serve as many as a possible digital option. Because of this customers are keeping themselves away from the Cable TV. Now, they are making a subscription on the Digital Streaming Channels.

In Digital Generation Every Channel is making their own way by serving the different content to the audience. Video Streaming competition will be turned into the cut-throat competition. Because Streaming is coming with the Apple Inc, Comcast Corp’s NBC Universal, and Warner Media’s HBO Max.