Mushoku Tensei: Withdrawn from bilibili.

It was announced that the Chinese streaming platform bilibili removed from its catalog the first four episodes of the anime adaptation of the light novels written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by ShiroTaka, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

The fifth episode, broadcast today on Japanese television stations, was no longer uploaded to the network. On the part of the platform, a statement was issued in which they mention that “technical problems arose that forced them to cancel the series indefinitely.”

However, social networks such as Weibo, Twitter, Line, and Baidu point out that the elimination of the series was due to a Chinese influencer named Lex Burner and his followers.

The background indicates that this famous reviewer made quite harsh criticism against anime. In one of his videos, the influencer mentions: This is material that only poor people could like because they are the ones who feel identified with the protagonist of the story. Simply put, Mushoku Tensei is a banner promoting mediocrity.

After this fact, Lex Burner’s followers would have abused the platform’s option to report low-quality content.

Faced with thousands of complaints, the platform would have had no choice but to withdraw the series indefinitely until waiting for the controversy to cool down and make a more appropriate decision.

Of course, there is also a movement by the faithful followers of the series for it to return to the platform, mentioning that the criticism of the influencer was quite exaggerated and that neither they as viewers nor the producers of the series were guilty of their existence and people with this kind of class thinking.

The series has been broadcast in Japan since last January 10 and is confirmed with a total of 23 episodes, with its transmission divided into two parts that will be published separately.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, the distribution of its volumes indicates that the first half will have eleven episodes, while the second, which is expected to premiere in the Summer-2021 season (July-September), will have twelve episodes. Finally, Funimation owns the distribution rights.

Rifujin na Magonote began publication of the novels through the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in November 2012 and ended in April 2015.

Subsequently, Media Factory publisher began publishing on paper with illustrations by SiroTaka in January 2014. The Editorial published the twenty-fourth volume on December 25.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Synopsis

Killed while saving a stranger during a traffic accident, a 34-year-old NEET reincarnates in a new world of magic under the name Rudeus Greyrat, a newborn. With knowledge, experience, and regrets from a past life, Rudeus vows to lead a full life and never repeat his mistakes.

Now gifted with tremendous magical power and the mentality of a grown man, Rudeus is seen as a potential genius by his new parents.

He will soon find himself trained by mighty warriors, including his father, a swordsman, and a wizard named Roxy Migurdia.

But despite his innocent exterior, Rudeus remains a perverted otaku, using his vast knowledge to make women his own that he never enjoyed in his previous life. Stay tuned for the next update.