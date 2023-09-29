The Novel’s Extra Chapter 78 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Novel’s Extra is the world’s most renowned Manhwa series. There will be a lot to astonish and keep readers upon the verge of their seats within Chapter 78.

From unedited scans to Reddit reports and everywhere else, this new release is the topic of much conversation.

The Novel's Extra Chapter 78

No matter how long you’ve been viewing the entire series or if you’re just getting started, you can discover all the information you need in one place.

Kim Hajin and Kim Suho will join forces in the novel’s Extra (Remake) Chapter 73 to go on a quest in the dungeon.

Hajin has made the finest offer to Suho by requesting only 1:9 of the treasure and a few leaves to the branch even though they locate one.

Hajin and Suho have such comparable appearances that I ponder if it is because they are both manhwa protagonists.

Kim Suho is the protagonist from the novel that Hajin authored, while Hajin has become the protagonist regarding this manhwa, which is an excessively coincidental pairing.

Even their hairstyles are nearly identical, let alone their irises, which are identical. The only difference between them is the hue of their eyes, and they emit a different aura.

So, for once, I had no trouble identifying individuals. The sparring session could be so entertaining to read, and I cannot wait until next week to do so.

Additional revelations and unique narrative threads are expected to keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout Chapter 78.

The release of the next chapter for the Manhwa series is imminent, and fans are counting down a time until they can read it.

The Novel’s Extra Chapter 78 Release Date

The 78th chapter of the popular web novel The Novel’s Extra will shortly be available. The author stated that this eagerly anticipated chapter will be published on October 6, 2023.

Readers are ecstatic about this news, as they have anxiously anticipated the release of this chapter.

People enjoy The Novel Extra because of its intriguing narrative, well-developed characters, and innovative take on the Isekai genre.

The release of Chapter 78 is imminent, and fans cannot wait to discover what the creator has in plan for them.

The Novel’s Extra Chapter 78 Plot

Currently, there is no chapter 78 spoiler for The Novel’s Extra (Remake). However, we anticipate that the spoiler over this section will be released shortly.

Based on the events of the preceding chapters, we can anticipate more twists and drama to this section.

chapter 78

As the narrative progresses, readers cannot wait for the next chapter to find out what happens to the protagonist and his companions.

Hajin and Nayoon never intended for their relationship to be romantic. As the creator of the character, Hajin never considered Nayoon to be someone the could fall within love with.

He deeply cared for her, but it was out of concern to feed her character rather than any romantic attraction.

Despite this, it was Nayoon who first made Hajin realize that he was no longer a fictional character. She was indispensable to him, so he went away from his way to maintain a distance while remaining near.

However, their friendship was not devoid of difficulties. Hajin’s mission to protect the universe from spirits made it difficult for him to maintain friendships.

Hajin’s regret and melancholy were partially attributable to her sibling’s predicament.

Even if it meant causing pain to those his cared about, he possessed to do what was required.

In addition to Kim Suho, Nayoon was intended to serve as one of the dominant characters in the narrative.

Therefore, she required mental strength, and her crush on Hajin was unrequited. Suho was intended to fulfill the role of the romantic interest in the original iteration of the story.

Kim Suho will undoubtedly accept it since Hajin is aware of an additional treasure that Suho is unaware of. He will be defrauded without even realizing it.

And in the event anyone is inquisitive, that branch Hajin and Kim Suho are going to in the dungeon is called “Mysteltainn.”