Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and More

Do you remember the moment you heard “Gurenge” for the first time and didn’t stop playing it? Well you’re not the only one who loves the perfect opening of Kimetsu no Yaiba and you may not have to wait too long before listening to one again.

The next season from the hit anime Kimetsu no Yaiba, also known as Demon Slayer, is finally on its way and we are here to tell you everything you need to know before it hits your screens.

Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 release date

The next season of Demon Slayer will premiere sometime in the summer of 2021. The number of episodes it will have is not yet known, but we could assume, based on the first season, that the second season will have twenty episodes or more.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Trailer

As we mentioned in The Truth News, the Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 trailer was released in February 2021 and it reminded us all why we fell in love with the series in the first place. You can watch the official trailer below.

If you’re new to anime fandom or just want to rewatch Tomioka Giyuu’s water breath, all twenty-six episodes of Demon Slayer are currently available to watch on Netflix.

