The NBA reduces the salaries of its executives by 20%

In full coronavirus crisis The world of sports has also been affected. The first gastric measure that was taken was the suspension of all kinds of competitions, but as the days go by, the economic issue is recovering strength. In countries like Spain, the option of ERTES is becoming increasingly popular in clubs, however, The NBA has already chosen to cut some salaries.

According to the journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, an ESPN journalist, published on his twitter account, They have chosen to reduce the salaries of their great executives by 20%. The measure would affect approximately a total of 100 executives, who have the highest salaries in the league.

Mike bass, NBA spokesman, has ensured that: "We must take short-term measures to deal with the economic impact on our business and organization." He also wanted to clarify that there are no general cuts and that neither administrative nor support personnel will be affected by such measure. Those who are included in said cut are Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum.