Amazon leak reveals the Motorola One Action will be priced at $335

The Motorola One reveals the price before the launch. As per the Leak Report, the Motorola One will be available for $335 price. Motorola One will be available for sale on 13th September.

The Motorola One will about to launch in the IFA 2019, Which will be held in Berlin for next month. Next Month Motorola is coming with the Android One Platform and it is listed in the Google Play Console and Android Enterprise Recommendation. After a leak report of the Amazon Germany, Smartphone’s Pricing and Availability is newly revealed.

Before a month Amazon listing has been done, Germany is the first country from where it will start the selling. Specifications of the Motorola One is 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage Space, And the phone is available in $335.

Samsung 10nm Exynos 9609 octa-core processor is integrated with the phone. Additionally, it is come up with the Quad Back Camera. Also, Motorola One having 6.3 Inch display and 21:9 Aspect ratio with Full HD+ Resolution. This Specification is similar to the One Vision. One Action will come equipped with the triple camera and 13 MP Primary Sensor and Ultra Wide Angle with a 117-degree view in-camera with a depth sensor. Included with 13MP selfie camera, 3,500mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and Android 9.0 Pie Stock OS.

Motorola has decided to launch the Motorola one in Company’s IFA 2019 press conference and which is resides in the berlin. Along with One, there are two another model will be launch in the Event. One Pro and One Macro will be releasing with the Motorola One.