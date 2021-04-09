The “economical” Apple Watch SE is discounted by 20 euros at Amazon, reaching one of its lowest prices

After several weeks of rumors, Apple finally launched a “smart” watch whose main attraction was the price, lower than what we are used to to differentiate it from the more complete or superior models. The Apple Watch SE GPS de 40 mm has a discount on Amazon that takes you to reach the 299 euros 279 euros.

Buy the Apple Watch SE at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 299 euros for the version with 40mm GPS connectivity, the Apple Watch SE can be purchased cheaper on Amazon with this offer that leaves it at 279 euros. A 20 euro discount which leads to one of its lowest prices on the platform. The offer is also on MediaMarkt.





Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) Silver Aluminum Case – White Sport Band

Introduced and released in mid-September 2020, the Apple Watch SE is a “smart” watch that weighs approximately 30.5 grams and water resistance up to 50 meters deep, which makes it valid for practicing water sports without fear of breaking due to water damage. Supports mobile payments via NFC using Apple Pay.

It has a collar Retina LTPO OLED de 1.57 “ with a resolution of 394 x 324 pixels, which translates into a good level of detail to easily consult the text and the information it displays. In form factor it is an Apple Watch Series 5, but without the ECG to perform electrocardiograms or the always-on display function.

Incorporates the Apple S5 processor dual-core with 1GB of RAM to run the watchOS 7.0 operating system in a solvent way. It has Wi-Fi 802.11n connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and among its sensors the presence of accelerometer, second-generation heart rate, always-active altimeter and compass. Its autonomy is around 18 hours.

More offers?

With Amazon prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.