The My Hero Academia 5 poster reveals the new costumes of the young heroes

My Hero Academia 5 will debut next year, as recently shared by Weekly Shonen Jump and last Saturday’s dedicated special event. The heroes will return to us during the spring season, but in the manga, things are actually focused on a completely different period.

So far the anime inspired by the manga of Kohei Horikoshi has passed from the spring season of the first and second season, passing to the summer season in the third and finally to the autumn season in the fourth. It was only a matter of time then that the winter period would arrive for the heroes as well. My Hero Academia season 5 will be held mainly in the last months of the year and it is mandatory that Deku and the others equip themselves accordingly.

Already from the first poster of My Hero Academia 5 you can see these differences with the costumes presented in the past. The Bakugo’s costume has several additions, from collar to long sleeves, as well as Momo Yaoyorozu has equipped herself with a cloak that can cover her more from the cold, considering that her costume leaves a lot of room for the skin. Even Mina Ashido gives herself a costume that can help her fight the winter cold, while there don’t seem to be many differences for Deku.

At the same time we can see Shinso in hero version, as well as Monoma with her costume based on a tailcoat. But many other heroes of My Hero Academia 5 will have to make changes to their outfits, and we will discover the variations with future posters and trailers.