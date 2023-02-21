The Morning Show Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Morning Show is an Emmy-winning drama about cutthroat world of TV news. Jennifer Aniston as well as Reese Witherspoon play two anchors who are in the centre of the drama going on at fictional network UBA, both on and off camera.

Apple TV+ renewed the show for a third season after its second season, which was full of twists and dealt with the ongoing medical scare as well as social unrest that began with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can’t wait to see what happens to Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) next on the streaming platform, so the show has been busy filming in New York City and adding even bigger names like Jon Hamm to its already star-studded cast.

Before the new season of The Morning Show starts, here’s everything you need to know about it, including who’s joining, in which things are going, and when it will start.

During the first second season of the TV show, The Morning Show has talked about real-life topics like the #MeToo movement and Covid-19. With news that there will be a new season of The Morning Show, you may be wondering what will happen to the UBA family now that the pandemic is over.

The Morning Show Season 3 Release Date

The Morning Show would most likely come back in the summer or fall of 2023, but no date has been set yet. The show started filming in August 2022 and finished on February 11, according to Jennifer Aniston as well as Mark Duplass’s Instagrams. However, the producers always need time to make changes after filming, so we’ll have to wait a while for the next season.

The Morning Show Season 3 Cast

Even though there are no official verification, there are no doubt that Jennifer Aniston as well as Reese Witherspoon will play Alex Levy but also Bradley Jackson in season 3 of The Morning Show.

Billy Crudup, who plays UBA CEO Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass, who plays The Morning show producer Charlie “Chip” Black, and Nestor Carbonell, who plays meteorologist Yanko Flores, are also expected to return.

Karen Pittman should also be home as producer Mia Jordan, and Greta Lee should be back as President of Headlines in UBA Stella Bak.

The cast list for season 3 of The Morning Show is as follows:

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi

Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Steve Carrell, who played Mitch Kessler, won’t be back for season 3 because that controversial character was murdered off in period 2. But even if that’s the case, we might still see the character’s face in flashbacks or old footage. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear more about the cast.

On August 10, this was declared that Jonn Hamm would be joining the sequence as Paul Marks, who is described as “a corporate titan who has his sights set on UBA.”

The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

The Morning Show Season 3 Plot

So, there isn’t an official plot summary again For Morning Show period 3, but based on the season 2 final season and all of the juicy cliffhangers it left us together, we can start to piece together what the next episode will be about.

In the last season 2 episode 2, humans saw some crazy things happen that have put our characters’ lives and careers on a whole new path. For beginners, Alex got Covid-19 and began a tirade on air, Daniel left the show, and Cory’s streaming service launch failed in a big way. Oh, and one more thing: we also saw Cory tell Bradley that he loved him. As you’ll see, there has been a lot going on.

And after everything that has happened, there are questions that need to be answered. In the upcoming season, we’ll probably see Bradley trying to deal with Cory’s confession of love, Alex’s fallout from her last curse words broadcast, and the way the facility is trying to deal with the pandemic’s effects.

After the big mess that was Cory’s streaming service as well as the trouble that Covid-19 caused with filming, we want to know how UBA is making money.

Kerry Ehrin, who created The Morning Show and was the showrunner with the first and second seasons, hinted in November 2021 that the new season might have a time jump and that Alex’s character might go through a big change.

“I feel like Alex must have finally accepted who she is and is ready to face her worst fears for the first moment since the pilot,” she said. “And I desire to witness how the phoenix goes up from the ashes on her behalf and learn how to live a full life and also be present and loving.”

Ehrin has now turned over control to Charlotte Stoudt, as such we don’t know what this will affect how season 3 is written or how the story moves forward. But don’t worry yet, because Stoudt seems to have good intentions.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Stoudt reaffirmed this same Morning show’s formula and hinted that there are no plans to change the way the stories have been told so far.

“The most important thing to me is that Kerry Ehrin as well as the cast made something that many different kinds of people want to watch. It’s not easy to make characters that people want to know more about.

“That’s hard,” said Stoudt. “One of the things that makes The Morning Show fun is that it is funny. You can write scenes that are a little less tight and have more of a “West Wing meets Mad Men” vibe.”